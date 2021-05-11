Culture FIX: May 12-18

It must be getting near cicada time, right? As you continue to look for signs, take a look at these emerging events below. But no need here to be careful where you step.

Throughout May…

Audrey Tatou as “Amélie”

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel

FotoFocus, Second Screens: Foodie Edition | Virtual. DETAILS: Final month for this artful, yet virtual food and film pairing, featuring the popular French romantic comedy “Amélie,” and make-at-home recipes from Jean-Robert de Cavel.

fotofocusbiennial.org/see-art

May 12, Wednesday

Food writer Julie Niesen

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Sunset Salons | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In this final installment of the series, “One Dish Wonders,” local chefs share their favorite recipes, cooking tips and searing secrets in this virtual panel discussion. Each panelist will take us through one of their popular recipes, with ingredients and step-by-step instructions you can recreate at home. Panelists: Jordan Anthony-Brown, Elm St. Social Club and The Aperture; Kevin Worthington, Gaslight Bar and Grill; moderated by Julie Niesen, writer for wine me dine me and WVXU.

cliftonculturalarts.org

May 13, Thursday

Louis Langrée

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, The Art of Making Memories: A Celebration of Hope | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Gather with family and friends at home (packages include heart and head-healthy light dinner and curated wine pairings). Hosted by Local 12’s Bob Herzog. Guest of honor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Music DIrector Louis Langrée reminisces about his father who passed away from Alzheimer’s. Packages include tickets to preview auction artwork created by participants in the Memories in the Making program at Kennedy Heights Art Center.

alz.org/cincinnati/events/art-of-making-memories

Sarah House CIncinnati, Reach for the Stars | Virtual. DETAILS: Sarah House was established to create a home that focuses on maintaining the quality of life for children with life-limiting illnesses and end of life journeys, while also providing essential support to their families. Bidding for silent auction items opens May 13, at noon, and closes May 16 at 5 p.m.

sarahhousecincy.org

May 14, Friday

Conductor Ruth Reinhardt

Cincinnati Symphony, Season Finale | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Season-ending series for the CSO features three showcases for orchestra: Prokofiev’s tribute to the 18th century, his “Classical” Symphony – like Haydn on steroids; 20th-century Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz’s Concerto for String Orchestra – a tour de force of string writing; and the ever-charming and thrilling “Italian” Symphony by Mendelssohn. Rising star Ruth Reinhardt conducts. Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday afternooon.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Falcon Theatre, “Ben Butler” | Virtual. DETAILS: “When an escaped slave shows up at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary, General Benjamin Butler is faced with an impossible moral dilemma – follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of U.S. history”. This Richard Strand play streams through May 22.

falcontheater.net

Wyoming Art Show | Virtual. DETAILS: Instead of a one day show, this virtual show runs through May 23. Browse a broad variety of regional artists from the comfort of home, plus works from Wyoming students of all ages.

wyomingartshow.org

May 15, Saturday

Plein air painters from previous years

The Barn, “Mariemont Paint Out” | 6-8 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Display and sale of paintings created “plein air” (in the open air) during the day on Saturday. Paintings are judged and prizes awarded by oil painter Josie Gearhart of Cincinnati. The display and sale continues Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Artist registration.

artatthebarn.org

Brighton Center, Hope Grows Here Gala | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Emcee: Jay Kruz of 94.9 hosts Brighton Center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Join in virtually to ensure families have access to the services they need to achieve their hopes and dreams.

brightoncenter.com

Dean, Sammy and Frank

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “A Rat Pack Reboot” | 7:30 p.m. Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton St, Newport, KY 41071 or virtual. DETAILS: Local vocalists perform classic hits by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., set to orchestrations by Nelson Riddle, Victor Young and others, accompanied by J.R. Cassidy and the KSO, along with some of the region’s finest studio musicians.

kyso.org

“Calvin,” 2016, archival pigment print, 40 x 50 inches, Leonard Suryajaya

Weston Art Gallery, “Material Message: Photographs of Fabric” | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: Photographer Marcella Hackbardt (Mount Vernon, OH) returns to the Weston to curate a group exhibition of photographers responding to fabric’s aesthetic, formal and conceptual potential. Runs through June 26.

cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery

May 16, Sunday

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Let It Be New” | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: CSI has commissioned a single song from each of the ten composers (above) taking part in the inaugural National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) composer mentorship program. The songs will be produced in a concert video and premiered as CSI’s season finale, celebrating the work of budding composers and providing an international platform for their works to be heard. The goal of the NATS mentorship program is to encourage the representation of black composers in the art song genre. Young composers. Young singers. Abounding creativity.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

concert:nova | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Another in concert:nova’s series of travel/cultural programs, focusing on the music and culture of Haiti. This program will feature an interview with and chamber music of Nathalie Joachim, as well as Ludovic Lamothe, and others.

concertnova.com

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, African American Genealogy 101 | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Learn the specific approaches and tools needed for genealogical research for African-American families. These principles led historian and Stowe House board member Thomas Jordan to his own successful research and helped him identify 13 of 16 of his great-great grandparents. Through this research, he wrote his book “Double Jordan: My Journey Towards Discovering My Parental Ancestors.”

Register

Co-Artistic Directors Kanako Shimasaki (violin) and Jonathan Lee (cello), with Martin Hintz (viola)

Immaculata Chamber Music Series | 4 p.m. Holy Cross-Immaculata Church, Mt. Adams. DETAILS: Live music returns to Mt. Adams with this budding concert series, now just two years old. Eight young instrumentalists from the region tackle chamber works by Mozart, Haydn and Dvorak, his renowned “American” String Quartet.

facebook.com

Playhouse in the Park, Upstanders Onstage: Performances for Social Change | 6-8 p.m. Parking lot of Cincinnati Art Museum. DETAILS: If you are up for hanging around Mt. Adams, pass on by the Playhouse and head on over to the front of the CAM for this outdoor program featuring area performing artists focused on creating social change.

cincyplay.com

May 17, Monday

Caracole, Cincinnati AIDS Walk + 5K Run | Virtual. DETAILS: Register and take a short quiz to determine which Greater Cincinnati 5K course fits your personality. Discover your route when it’s unveiled in your 5K packet days before racing week. You can sign up for more than one course – even doing a 5K every day.

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/caracole-aids-walk

The High Hopes Auxiliary, HOPE on the Green | 8 a.m. Hyde Park Country Club. DETAILS: Women’s golf shamble, benefiting telehealth services at Lindner Center of HOPE. Price includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, breakfast, lunch, 19th Hole happy hour and awards ceremony, art auction and raffle. Lunch only: $50. $200/golfer – $800/foursome.

https://lindnercenter.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/HOPEontheGreen/tabid/1206377/Default.aspx

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: University of Dayton engineering professor by day/jazzer by night, pianist Keigo Hirakawa brings his trio to Wash Park’s summer Monday jazz series, which continues weekly through August.

washingtonpark.org/events

May 18, Tuesday

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Hebrew Union College, HUC Connect | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In “Race, Civility, and American Democracy,” Eddie S. Glaude Jr., of Princeton University, esteemed scholar, author, and cultural and political pundit, engages in conversation about race in America with HUC students and HUC President Andrew Rehfeld. An opportunity to re-contextualize racial dynamics in the US from the perspective of Jewish texts.

huc.edu/campus-life/cincinnati

Author Catherine McKenzie (top) and Jessica Strawser

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Renowned local author Jessica Strawser delves into the art of writing with Catherine McKenzie about the latter’s latest novel. McKenzie’s previous novel, “You Can’t Catch Me,” has been optioned for a television series by Paramount TV.

josephbeth.com

Denise Kiernan

Woman’s City Club, Annual National Speaker Forum and Fundraiser | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Generations of Grace: Inspiring Women Who Shaped American History,” featuring Denise Kiernan, best-selling author and journalist. Tickets start at $40.

womanscityclub.org/programs/national-speaker-forum