Great Parks seeks final feedback on park plans

Great Parks is wrapping up its two-year project to complete Park and Facility Master Plans. Building on community input received during the development of its first Comprehensive Master Plan in 2019, Great Parks engaged with more than 2,200 county residents, park visitors and community and stakeholder groups to develop a plan for every park in the district. The process places the parks into three geographic planning regions: West, Central and East.

This month, the public is invited to review draft plans for each region to ask questions and provide input during three virtual public meetings. All meetings will be held via Zoom.

West Parks Central Parks East Parks Tuesday, May 18

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19

6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20

6:30 p.m. Meeting link

Call in:

+1 646 876 9923

Mtg ID:

843 4327 5282 Meeting link

Call in:

+1 646 876 9923

Mtg ID:

873 4232 0707 Meeting link

Call in:

+1 646 876 9923

Mtg ID:

892 6108 6783

The Comprehensive Master Plan is the guiding document that sets the vision for parks, facilities, programming and services through 2028. The plans will shape current maintenance and operations strategies, as well as capital project plans, to enable Great Parks to continue as a responsible steward of natural resources and public funds.

“We’re very excited to bring these draft plans back to the public,” said Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks. “The public has provided great ideas and input over the past two years, and these plans are a direct response to community needs. These public meetings are an opportunity for people to get a look at the plans they helped develop.”

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, disability or family status. Comments should be submitted by May 31, 2021.

