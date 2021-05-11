Leadership Council selects BOLD 6 Class

Leadership Council for Nonprofits has selected the sixth cohort for its Board Orientation + Leadership Development program. The BOLD 6 class of 33 individuals was selected on the heels of the recent graduation of 39 as part of BOLD 5.

BOLD Class 5 upon graduating

“The individuals who want to make a difference in our community have a loud heartbeat and can’t go unnoticed,” said BOLD program director Jack FitzGerald. FitzGerald pointed to the BOLD Podcast, a platform for alumni to share lessons from their board experiences, as a way for the community to listen to the stories coming from BOLD.

Beth Hartman, vice president of Fifth Third Bank, was recently interviewed for the podcast and shared her impression of the BOLD program. “BOLD is the program for anyone who wants to serve the community.” Over the next eight weeks, participants will receive one-on-one mentorship with a BOLD alumnus, observe nonprofit board meetings, write a reflection letter to their current or future board, and receive instruction from local executive directors and nonprofit consultants.

The BOLD 6 class

Melanie Bauer , Michelman Inc.

Anne Brown Miller , Gold Leaf Marketing Communications

Terri Burke , Retired (Alzheimer's Association of Kentucky)

Theresa Cappel , Messer Construction Co.

Daronce Daniels , The Heights Movement

Mark Gillotti , Career Transition Institute

Greg Goertemoeller , Messer Construction Co.

Anna Greve , Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Margaret Johnson , Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL

Stephanie Jones , Fifth Third Bank

Kanako Kashima , Rhizome, LLC

Natalie Leonhard , A Voice for the Innocent

Julie Nesbitt , BKD CPAs & Advisors

Collin Ryan , Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL

Jennifer Shaifer , ish & Wave Pool

Neil Thompson , Vibrant Assisted Living LLC

Michael Wilson , Oracle

Kristie Davis , Linden Grove School

Peg Dierkers , Bethany House Services

Theresa Diersen , St. Francis Seraph Ministries

Curtis Eaton , Ohio State Legal Services Association

Avery Forsythe , Special Olympics Hamilton County

Bruce Hager , Public Life Foundation of Owensboro

Adelyn Hall , Community Learning Center Institute

Rhonda Horick , Spina Bifida Coalition of Cincinnati

Samuel Mangold-Lenett , The Melissa Mangold & Mike Lenett Foundation

Laura Mueller , James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation

Heather Nester , University of Cincinnati Foundation (Office of Research)

Megyn Norbut , Q-Kidz Dance Team

Rebecca Olson , University of Cincinnati Foundation (Office of Research)

Michael Truitt , FreeStore FoodBank, Inc.

Jeff Walton , Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Keri Young, James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation

