Operation Ramp It Up enhancing mobility state by state

For the past 7 years, Greg Schneider has been building wheelchair ramps for veterans. Just recently, he expanded to include others with mobility issues.

Schneider’s nonprofit, Operation Ramp It Up is based here in the Cincinnati region, but operates nationally. He has already placed ramps in 31 states with a goal of ramps in all 50.

A secondary aspect of Operation Ramp It Up is that the organization also recycles the aluminum in Schneider’s ramps. And he re-uses parts to help cut costs for the next veteran or person with ALS, for example. When a veteran passes away, families contact Schneider to donate the ramps back.

Greg Schneider

A 41-year employee of UPS, Schneider has installed and picked up more than 150 ramps across the nation. In addition to UPS, and his family and friends, he credits other organizations with helping grow the nonprofit: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the American Legion.

Schneider is currently organizing two ramp builds in Cincinnati.

Plus, Operation Ramp It Up’s largest fundraiser, The Field of Memorials, takes place Memorial Day weekend. The nonprofit installs 1000 eight-foot American flags in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt Healthy. Each flag is dedicated to a hero or loved one.

operationrampitup.com