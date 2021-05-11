Sustainability Summit focuses on innovative solutions on ‘The Path to 2030’

Wednesday-Friday, May 12-14, virtual

With President Biden committing to a 50-percent reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030, a dramatic shift is underway to support climate action at all levels. At the 2021 Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, attendees can learn how to work to create healthy and resilient communities where everyone can thrive. The summit will feature Midwestern businesses, organizations, universities and local governments already leading on strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The theme of this year’s Summit is Accelerating Action: The Path to 2030. “With the possibility of once-in-a-generation investments in the physical fabric of our communities, our region needs to be prepared to coordinate and collaborate at all levels of activity,” said Ryan Mooney-Bullock, executive director of Green Umbrella. “Events like the Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit help us do that.”

Keynote speaker Joan Fitzgerald

The three-day virtual event will feature a keynote by author, professor and climate policy expert Joan Fitzgerald. She will focus on how cities can recover from COVID equitably while making environmental advances. Two plenary panels will convene local, regional, and national environmental leaders to envision how the Midwest can collaborate on strategic infrastructure and business investments and lead the transformation to the green economy. Voices will include the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, the Marshall Plan for Middle America, Groundwork USA, National League of Cities, and the Hoosier Environmental Council. More than 30 breakout sessions and short talks will cover topics from reducing food waste to housing density for sustainable growth. Explore the program.

Green Umbrella is presenting the Summit with the City of Cincinnati and the Brueggeman Center for Dialogue at Xavier University. Planning partners include the City of Silverton, Hamilton County Planning and Development, and the Greater Cincinnati Green Business Council. The event is sponsored by the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, and Xavier University’s Brueggeman Center for Dialogue.

Speakers and attendees are from Fortune 500 companies, innovative small businesses, government agencies, academia, faith communities and NGOs, all committed to innovative public and private solutions for healthier people and communities, more resilient regions, vibrant landscapes, and a built environment that lowers its climate footprint.

midwestsustainabilitysummit.org