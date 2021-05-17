Children’s Museum to open within weeks

Cincinnati Museum Center announced today its plans to reopen the Children’s Museum on July 1. The long-awaited reopening comes after what will be a 16-month closure due to the high-touch nature of the museum and an abundance of caution for museum guests. Recent consultation with healthcare professionals and guidance from the CDC has paved the way for a safe reopening.

“We’ve been working closely with healthcare professionals and following CDC guidelines over the past several months to determine when we can responsibly reopen our Children’s Museum in a safe way that still delivers a premier learning-through-play experience,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.

CMC will limit guest capacity in the Children’s Museum to continue to allow social distancing and is implementing the same strict cleaning protocols it has been following through its other museums. Guests will also still be required to wear masks to protect those who are not vaccinated, including children not yet eligible and those with underlying health conditions. CMC will provide an update on ticketing details, member benefits and availability in the coming weeks.



“We know we’re not the only ones who will have this day circled on our calendars,” said Pierce.

Along with the Children’s Museum, CMC anticipates reopening its STEM-in-action Science Interactives Gallery, presented by Procter & Gamble, this summer. The updated Ice Age Gallery, closed since the start of Union Terminal’s restoration in July 2016, will also reopen on July 1. The Ice Age Gallery is the latest permanent addition to CMC made possible through its $85 million Champion More Curiosity campaign to build the museum’s future.

