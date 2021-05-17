Culture FIX: May 19-25

Once again, we skip right from late winter to summer simmer. However you feel about that, we have something for you. Take a look…

May 19, Wednesday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKU History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: in “Early Days: Devou Park Beginnings – Part II,” archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink will explore Devou Park after 1910, with fun facts, images and more.

bcmuseum.org

MYCincinnati, end of year concerts | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: End of year concerts for this ambitious after-school instrumental program. Today’s concert features those playing violins and woodwinds. Thursday features basses and percussion, and Friday, cellos and violas. All begin at 6 p.m. This program is a pretty fabulous way to fill up kids’ afternoons – and their minds and hearts – five days a week.

mycincinnatiorchestra.org

ProKids, Call for Community | noon-1 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: A virtual fundraising, mission-oriented program intended to make a real, systemic, holistic change in our community at its root by ensuring children grow up safe and secure.

Trinity Episcopal Church, Midday Musical Menu | 12:15 p.m. DETAILS: Award-winning pianist Jiao Sun, a CCM doctoral candidate, offers a Haydn sonata, the first movement of a Brahms sonata, and selections from Prokofiev’s “Visions Fugitives” to accompany lunch at your desk. Sure beats a rabbit hole of Facebook videos…

trinitychurchcovky.com

May 20, Thursday

ArtsWave, Arts4Wellness | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Jazzed About Healthy Cooking” delves into the art of healthy cooking, with shopping and cooking tips and guidance about how cooking can reduce stress and strengthen a sense of community. Also, musical selections from vibraphonist and It’s Commonly Jazz performer, Josh Strange. Free, thanks to sponsor Mercy Health.

Rockin’ the Roebling | 6-10 p.m. Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: You know you wanna get out and grab some fresh air on Friday Eve. Songwriter Noah Smith, who walks the line between rock and country, provides the soundtrack. The Roebling and Smale Park are the backdrop.

facebook.com

Paul Kroner

StudioKroner, Opening | 5-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Opening reception for this new gallery focused on the work of Paul Kroner, that will also showcase other artists’ work and host other public events. As an artist, Kroner works in sculpture, painting, animation, illustration, and photography.

studiokroner.com

May 21, Friday

Cast members Allison Evans, Tia Seay, Renee Stoltzfus, Sam Johnson, Lesley Taylor, Ashley Olivia Morton. Not pictured: Matthew Nassida and Kate Stark

The Carnegie, “I Got Rhythm” | 7 p.m. Covington Plaza at Riverfront Commons, Covington KY 41011. DETAILS: Featuring music from the likes of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin, among others, this original, tap-centric musical revue was created by artistic director Maggie Perrino and music director Matthew Nassida. The show runs Friday through Sunday this weekend and next – 10 performances in all. The plaza offers 1,300 seats in its outdoor amphitheater/concert venue.

thecarnegie.com

Photo by Aaron Conway

Cincinnati Ballet, Ballet in the Park | 7 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: The Ballet is breaking in its new neighborhood with a program featuring fun-loving contemporary pieces and some “seriously classical work.” In addition, the company will introduce its Professional Training Division to the community, the most advanced level of training associated with Cincinnati Ballet’s Otto M. Budig Academy. All ticket sales and donations for this program will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a matching gift from Kitty & Dick Rosenthal. Four more performances through Saturday and Sunday.

cballet.org

Cincinnati World Cinema, “The Fall” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This 2006 adventure fantasy was shot over four years on 60 locations in 28 countries. Roger Ebert called it “one of the most extraordinary films I’ve ever seen … there will never be another like it.” Trailer. Repeats Sunday, 4 p.m.

cincyworldcinema.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “When Life Gives Me Lemons” | 6-8 p.m. 2728 Short Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45219. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Working in two, three, or more dimensions, artist Erika Nj Allen uses photography and sculpture to create mimetic approximations of fresh produce. Runs through June 18.

cliftonculturalarts.org

May Festival principal conductor Juanjo Mena

May Festival, Opening Weekend | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: This venerable Cincinnati tradition resumes after a banished year with a fresh program of mostly vocal music, and more solo than choral, thanks to concerns about COVID-19. Principal Conductor Juanjo Mena leads the Cincinnati Symphony, a select group of May Festival male singers, and soloists Sara Crouden and Elliot Madore in music by Bruckner, Janet Perry, and two Gustavs: Mahler and Holst. It seems that singers may soon no longer be enemies of the people. Repeats Saturday night. Festival continues next weekend.

mayfestival.com

May 22, Saturday

Cindependent Film Fest, Reels of Wheels | 7 & 8 p.m. Outdoors at Cincinnati Art Museum. DETAILS: Two 45-minute screenings of short films care of the portable capabilities of CFF: “Age of Bryce,” “Absurd Man,”Write Me” and “Suncatcher.” Concessions are available; bring your own seating.

cindependentfilmfest.org

Miami Valley Ballet Theatre, “Come Together” | 2 & 7 p.m. Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield, OH. DETAILS: MVBT will be partnering with pop-rock band The Newbees in a Beatles tribute concert and dance performance.

mvbtdance.org

May 23, Sunday

Cho-Liang Lin

Chamber Music Cincinnati | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In another of CMC’s online concert series in conjunction with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, legendary violinist Cho-Liang Lin offers chamber music by Dvorak, Tchaikovsky (Sextet for Strings) and Lukas Foss, with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and others.

cincychamber.org

Hyde Park Farmers’ Market | 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Hyde Park Square. DETAILS: Just the second Sunday for this regional food and beverage market, one of the best in the area.

hydeparkfarmersmarket.com

Village Players, “A Tale of Tails” | 2 & 4:30 p.m. Tower Park Amphitheater, Fort Thomas. DETAILS: Two, live, family-friendly, short plays by Fred Tacon (“Swan Pond”) and Eric Thomas (“Donkey Donkey and the Ghost Cat “). Never too early to get your kids hooked on live theater.

villageplayers.org

May 24, Monday

Aston Oaks in North Bend

St. Joseph Orphanage, Golf Outing | 9:30 a.m. Aston Oaks Golf Club. DETAILS: Golf begins at 11 a.m. Cocktails and dinner at 4:30 p.m. Single ticket ($200) gets you a boxed lunch, buffet dinner, six drink tickets, raffle items, and awards ceremony. Proceeds support nonprofit supporting kids for 191 years.

https://stjosephorphanage.org

Petra Van Nuis

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The Wash Park summer jazz series continues with a visit from acclaimed Chicago vocalist Petra Van Nuis (van NOUSE). The series continues through August.

washingtonpark.org/events