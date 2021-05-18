Health Gap CEO named ‘Hometown Shero’

Renee Mahaffey Harris, president and CEO of the Center for Closing the Health Gap, was honored recently during the annual URBAN ONE HONORS tribute show broadcast on TV One. Now in its third year, URBAN ONE HONORS was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture. This year’s theme – “Women Leading the Change” – heralds the accomplishments of African American women in business, media, health and politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

Renee Mahaffey Harris

The Health Gap’s Mahaffey Harris was honored as part of Radio One’s “Hometown Sheroes” initiative, honoring women of distinction in all 13 of its urban markets. Nominated by Radio One listeners, Mahaffey Harris was selected by a panel of in-house judges and received on-air recognition during Sunday night’s broadcast.

“Renee Mahaffey Harris is an extraordinary leader and continues to make a significant impact in the fight against racial health disparities,” said Dianne Ebbs, chair of the Health Gap’s board of directors. “The last year of the pandemic has revealed the depth and severity of health disparities and the disproportionate effect they have on Black and Brown communities. The Health Gap has been working on this issue for more than a decade, but Ms. Harris has used the national discussion on race and health to widen our platform, build a culture of health and help more people take control of their own health and wellbeing. Congratulations Renee!”

Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin hosted the event.

About the Center for Closing the Health Gap in Greater Cincinnati

The Center for Closing the Health Gap is Cincinnati’s only grassroots organization that promotes awareness about health disparities through education, training, advocacy and outreach activities for organizations and individuals in Greater Cincinnati.

closingthehealthgap.org