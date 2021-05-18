Over-the-Rhine Museum launches tours

The Over-the-Rhine Museum announces the start of its 2021 Walking Tour Program.

Tours begin May 23 and continue through September. Cost is $15 per person and tours last approximately two hours. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance.

The season begins with the Tenement Life North of Liberty tour. The North tour focuses on the built environment including daily living conditions in densely crowded tenement apartments, outdoor toilets, bathing, water access, and more. This tour begins at the Findlay Market Beer Garden across from 1805 Elm Street.

More dates and tours will be added to the schedule.

otrmuseum.org/walking-the-stories

Future tours include…

Tenement Life South of Liberty – beginning June 12

Have you ever wondered what changed when Cincinnatians stepped over the canal and into Over-the-Rhine? Our South of Liberty tour weaves visitors through the stories of Over-the-Rhine’s earliest residents between the Miami-Erie Canal (now Central Parkway) and Liberty Street all the way up to recent stories of housing activism. This tour begins at Music Hall.

Women’s History

This tour explores women’s lives and work in Over-the-Rhine, exploring topics important to women’s history – work for women, childbirth and motherhood, and social activism. This tour begins at Washington Park.

Labor History

Think going to work is a drag today? Come take a deep dive into working conditions and labor organizing efforts in Over-the-Rhine around the turn of the 20th century.Participants will learn about workplaces including breweries, tailor shops, and cigar factories and nationally innovative and influential labor organizing. We explore labor conditions, including labor organizing and strikes, and how race, class and gender shaped opportunities for work. This tour begins at the corner of 12th and Elm Streets.

African American History

Beginning in the early 19th century, this tour highlights the active role of African Americans in shaping Over-the-Rhine. The tour includes African American leadership, education, discrimination, and working conditions and pays special attention to recent social activism. This tour begins near Ziegler Park.

Interested in becoming a volunteer tour guide? Email Donna Harris.