Cincinnati Art Museum near the top of ‘Best Free Museum’ list

The Cincinnati Art Museum was ranked the No. 4 “Best Free Museum” in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced May 21. The museum took one of the top spots out of 20 free museum nominees chosen by a panel of experts.

Visitors take advantage of Cincinnati Art Museum’s free admission to check out the museum’s collections.

This win comes after CAM was named a finalist for the 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service in March. Other recent accolades include a number of awards from CityBeat’s 2021 Best Of Cincinnati which names CAM as #1 Art Museum, #1 Arts and Crafts Classes, #1 and 2 Museum Exhibits, #1 Gift Shop and #2 Podcast.

Top 10 USA Today “Best Free Museums”:

1. National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center – Columbus, Georgia

2. National Museum of Mexican Art – Chicago

3. Wagner Free Institute of Science – Philadelphia

4. Cincinnati Art Museum

5. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art – Kansas City

6. Baltimore Museum of Art

7. Smithsonian Institution – Washington, DC

8. The Museum at FIT – New York City

9. Cleveland Museum of Art

10. The Walters Art Museum – Baltimore

10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category’s 20 nominees. Digital voting for “Best Free Museum” took place over four weeks, ending May 10.

The Cincinnati Art Museum is supported by individuals and businesses that give to ArtsWave, the Ohio Arts Council, City of Cincinnati and its members. Free general admission is made possible by a gift from The Rosenthal Family Foundation.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org