Flying Pig events resume in-person with FCC3 in July

The FCC3 walk/run event, presented by Medpace, returns July 17 to downtown Cincinnati, marking the first in-person racing for Pig Works since February 2020.

The FCC3 will start with a 3-mile walk/run with the finish line at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium. A a watch party follows the race, presented by TQL, as FC Cincinnati takes on CF Montreal on the road. Registration for the event is open at fccrace.com.

Scene from the FCC3 race in July 2019

Proceeds from the race will benefit the FC Cincinnati Foundation, the charitable arm of FC Cincinnati, and Flying Pig Marathon Charities.

“We are so excited to be able to bring an in-person event back to Cincinnati,” said Iris Simpson Bush, CEO of Pig Works.

“The FCC3 brings together two favorite pastimes in Cincinnati – running and FCC soccer,” said Kate Solomon, VP, community relations of FC Cincinnati and executive director of FC Cincinnati Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the FCC3 walk/run,” commented Jesse Geiger, Medpace CFO and COO of laboratory operations. “July 17 promises to be a great day for Cincinnati.”

All participants in the race will receive a shirt and medal as well as access into the watch party at TQL Stadium to watch the game. Anyone who deferred their registration from 2020 to this year will have the option to register for this year’s event or save their registration for 2022 or 2023.

Details on the time of the event and the course map will be released closer to the date.

