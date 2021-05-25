Freedom Center named among nation’s top history museums

Cincinnati’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has won the No. 2 spot among the 10 Best History Museums in the country by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. Twenty history museums from across the nation were finalists for the list, announced after a four-week online vote.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

“We are honored to be recognized for the museum experience we offer and to know just how important these stories of freedom are to our nation,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president & COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “This honor is one we share with our entire community. It further establishes Cincinnati as a tourist destination and a city dedicated to the inclusive freedom our museum embodies.”

Since its opening in 2004, the Freedom Center has shared stories of freedom’s heroes from the era of the Underground Railroad to modern day. It is located on the banks of the Ohio River, where many enslaved people took their first steps on free soil after self-liberating through the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s.

Through immersive, thought-provoking exhibits, programming and films the Freedom Center continues to be a convener of dialogue around issues of freedom, the denial of freedom, systemic racism, implicit bias and modern-day enslavement.

freedomcenter.org