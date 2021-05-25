June 2021 Digital Edition

Health and well-being have been front and center the past year, especially, given the challenges during the pandemic to our own safety. And healthcare workers have been on the front lines throughout. We take some time in this June issue to share some faces of those working to improve health care on a local basis.

Our Cincinnati Cares colleague Katie Fiorelli worked with local health providers to identify and query healthcare innovators who are changing the way care and treatments are provided here in Greater Cincinnati. Meet these emerging medical professionals on Page 17.

Shauna Steigerwald profiles a new provider to our region, one that arrived just prior to the pandemic. Her profile of Equitas Health and what the organization brings to our market is on Page 20.

And speaking of those emerging (no, not cicadas), Colleen Houston (“HOW-stn”) spent many years working within the ArtWorks organization before she was tapped to take the reins from departing founder Tamara Harkavy. David Lyman caught up with Colleen as she and her team embark on their summer decorating our city and engaging young creatives in doing so. See Page 10.

As we look forward to an increasingly vibrant second half of 2021, we want to thank those of you who have supported our efforts to keep M&M afloat and relevant these past 14-plus months. And we’re grateful to our Cincinnati Cares partners for pitching in, especially as we have worked to bring this print magazine back into circulation.

Special appreciation to CEO Doug Bolton for rolling up his sleeves and putting on his well-worn editorial hat. A true warrior.

Thanks for reading! Share with a friend.

Thom & Elizabeth Mariner

Co-publishers