New Life organizes its first golf outing

New Life Furniture Bank’s inaugural golf classic, Fairways for Furniture, will be held July 19. Sponsored by Prasco Laboratories, the event will help raise awareness and funding for Greater Cincinnati’s only furniture bank serving those overcoming homelessness, domestic abuse and extreme poverty.

Oasis Golf Club

This year’s inaugural event will take place at the private Oasis Golf Club in Loveland, ensuring a safely distanced day for all who participate. The event will include food, drinks, raffle, silent auction, hole challenges and more. Following the tournament, golfers will enjoy a cocktail reception and awards ceremony in the clubhouse.

Registration opens at 10 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Kevin Keefe and Rick Wirthlin are event co-chairs.

nlfurniture.org