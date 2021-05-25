Students grant $1K each to chosen nonprofits through Magnified Giving program

As the school year winds down, students working with Magnified Giving are ready to reward their chosen local nonprofit with a $1,000 grant.

Each year, students in the Magnified Giving program learn about philanthropy, and they learn how they can use their time, talent and treasure to impact their community. Through the Magnified Giving process, students explore social causes, they serve and evaluate local nonprofits, and learn to advocate for causes they care about. Ultimately, students work together to choose a local nonprofit they deem worthy to receive a $1,000 grant.

At the end of each school year, Magnified Giving celebrates this meaningful process, and the culmination of students’ transformative experience, with special Giving Ceremonies. These rituals help students celebrate the accomplishments of the year, reflect on their growth, and reward the nonprofit of their choice.

Founder Roger Grein

Executive Director Kelly Collison

This year, Magnified Giving is hosting their Giving Ceremonies virtually. With more than 100 schools in their program, they’re hosting multiple ceremonies in order to give presenters adequate time. The virtual atmosphere still creates a space for students to share and reflect on their experience with Magnified Giving and their decision to support a local nonprofit. Nonprofit representatives also express their gratitude and share how the funds will further support their mission.

Jacob, a student at Lebanon High School, reflected on his experience with the program at a recent virtual ceremony:

“I chose to donate to Luke5 Adventures because I’ve been to all these amazing, beautiful locations – such as the Grand Canyon, the Smoky Mountains and Red River Gorge – and I struggle to live with cerebral palsy and hearing impairment. Going on these adventures really changed my life. Learning about what Luke5 Adventures does and how they take people on these adventures really made an impact on me. It’s so beautiful what they’ve done – giving people the opportunity to do something they’ve never been able to do their whole lives.”

Magnified Giving is working through this process and so far to date, they have hosted 15 Giving Ceremonies and granted over $100,000, with more to come.

Want to join an upcoming ceremony?

About Magnified Giving:

Magnified Giving is a 501(c)3 educational organization founded by Roger Grein in 2008. Based in Cincinnati, the organization has partner schools in greater Cincinnati, central and northeast Ohio, and northern Kentucky. The agency’s mission is “to educate, inspire, and engage students in philanthropy, and to touch the hearts and minds of teens, lighten the concerns of others, and magnify the impact of philanthropy.”