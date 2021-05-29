New mural, community party help celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

The Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati and local artist Anissa Pulcheon have partnered to launch the latest Cincinnati mural in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, an event that wraps up with a May 30 party that’s open to the public.

“If the past year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of community and sharing a meal with the people we love,” said AACAC board member Caitlin Behle. “AACAC is so proud to share this mural with Cincinnati as a celebration of community and food as the universal love language that brings us together.”

The mural will adorn the east side of the Saigon Market, Cincinnati’s oldest surviving Asian market, located close to Findlay Market. “Food Is Our Love Language,” created by up-and-coming local artist Pulcheon, is her first commissioned mural project. The organization selected her for her colorful, joyful style and her representation of diverse communities and backgrounds.

In choosing the universal theme of food and community, AACAC and Pulcheon also wanted to celebrate Asian-Americans’ joy and resilience, especially during a year in which they have experienced a rise in discrimination and hate crimes.

Celebrated nationally in May, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month honors Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans and their achievements and contributions throughout U.S. history. AACAC has been highlighting community events across the city during APAHM, in partnership with Procter & Gamble.

The Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Closing Party will take place 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Five Points Alley in historic Walnut Hills. Esoteric Brewery, Ohio’s first Asian-owned and Black-owned brewery, hosts a 3-4 p.m. happy hour with a 3:30 p.m. brewery tour. Music is by Daybreaker Trio, with food by Mahope Cambodian Food Truck.

facebook.com/events/467757761131472

aacac-oh.org

