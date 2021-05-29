Reds, city celebrate ‘Re-Opening Day’ June 2

On Wednesday, June 2, Cincinnati will celebrate what community leaders are calling “Re-Opening Day,” pegged to the Cincinnati Reds returning to full ballpark capacity and to the end of Ohio’s pandemic health orders.

“No city does Opening Day like Cincinnati,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Now that the orders are lifted and summer is almost here, we deserve a Re-Opening Day.”

June 2 is designated a “half-day holiday” by the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, as the Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m. in Great American Ball Park. The DORA District at the Banks will open at 11 a.m., with bars and restaurants encouraged to offer specials and activities.

3CDC will stream the game live on the big screen atop the Foundry Building on Fountain Square, which will be set up for a public part.

The Convention Center, Tyler Davidson Fountain, Fifth Third Bank Building, and other structures will be illuminated in red on June 1 and June 2.

The Reds are offering fans special $5 View Level tickets for Re-Opening Day, thanks to Bally Sports Ohio.

Tickets: reds.com/bally

A Reds game at Great American Ball Park