Clermont Chamber honors volunteers with Salute to Leaders Awards

Shining a spotlight on the exceptional volunteers in Clermont County, the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2021 Salute to Leaders Awards.

“Salute to Leaders is an extra special, long-standing tradition of honoring our unsung heroes in Clermont County. Never has there been another time in the event’s history that we have faced challenges, such as COVID-19,” said Park National Bank assistant vice president and event committee member Cyndy Wright Sellers. “Sharing the good news of amazing volunteers gives us a chance to pause and appreciate how blessed we are.”

Salute to Leaders co-hosts Bob Pautke and Cyndy Wright Sellers with Clermont Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joy Lytle

Since 1994, Salute to Leaders Awards has honored volunteer citizens, groups and leaders for their contributions to the community. Honorees will be recognized July 21 with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland.



2021 honorees:

Chris Clingman, Clermont County Park District – The William H. Over Leadership Award

Clermont County Park District – The William H. Over Leadership Award Morgan Cravens, Batavia High School – The Up ‘N Over Leadership Award

Batavia High School – The Up ‘N Over Leadership Award Cincy Kids 4 Kids Smile Makers – Community Award

– Community Award Dennis Brown, Clermont County Board of Health – Community Award

Clermont County Board of Health – Community Award John Sinclair, MercyWorks – Rivertree Church – Community Award

MercyWorks – Rivertree Church – Community Award Clermont County Educational Service Center – Education Award

– Education Award Clermont County Public Health – Health Award

– Health Award Emergency Management Agency – Health Award

– Health Award Martha Enriquez – Batavia Township Award

– Batavia Township Award Goshen Township Historical Society – Goshen Township Award

– Goshen Township Award Josh and Nicole House, Pickles and Bones – Miami Township Award

Pickles and Bones – Miami Township Award Libby Bennett – Monroe Township Award

– Monroe Township Award Carroll Hinson – Ohio Township Award

– Ohio Township Award Lori Wilson – Pierce Township Award

– Pierce Township Award Scott Murphy – Stonelick Township Award

– Stonelick Township Award Bethel Tate School District Bus Drivers – Tate Township Award

– Tate Township Award Brenda Vega – Union Township Award

– Union Township Award Essential Workers in Washington Township – Washington Township Award

– Washington Township Award Margaret Cannava and The Long Family – Wayne Township

– Wayne Township Tom Lefker, Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association – Williamsburg Township Award

Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association – Williamsburg Township Award Otto Huber, Loveland Symmes Fire Department – City of Loveland Award

Loveland Symmes Fire Department – City of Loveland Award Jay Rothenbach, City of Milford Service Department – City of Milford Award

