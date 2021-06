Cincy Shakes announces free Shakespeare in the Park season

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s free 2021 Shakespeare in the Park Tour continues June 16 with more than 40 performances throughout summer, ending Sept. 12. This marks the return of the full outdoor program that had a pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

The tour will bring three popular Shakespeare plays – “Romeo and Juliet,” “A Midsummer NIght’s Dream” and “Macbeth” – to parks and venues throughout the Cincinnati area.

The cast features six actors from CSC Professional Touring Company: Marcus Anthony, Angelique Archer, Arrianna Chai, Tyren Duncan, Colleen Dougherty, and Brianna Miller. Directors include Jeremy Dubin, Courtney Lucien and Darnell Pierre Benjamin.

CSC’s Shakespeare in the Park tour is the only professional outdoor theater opportunity of this kind in Cincinnati each summer, attracting more than 10,000 patrons to over 40 area parks.

The performances are free and open to the public. Arriving early is advised for best seating, and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

cincyshakes.com

The schedule: JUNE

Wednesday, June 16, 7 p.m., McDonald Commons Park, 7440 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Sunday, June 20, 7 p.m., Community Park Performance Pavilion, 5951 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Tuesday, June 22, 7 p.m., Bramble Park, 6300 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m., Northwoods Park, 5400 Northwoods Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45212

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Saturday, June 26, 1 p.m., Great Parks Glenwood Gardens, 10397 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Sunday, June 27, 7 p.m., Washington Park, 1410 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

“Romeo and Juliet”

The schedule: JULY

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“Romeo and Juliet”

Thursday, July 8, 7 p.m., Limestone Park, TBA, Maysville, KY 41056

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Friday, July 9, 7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m., Keehner Park, 7411 Barrett Rd, West Chester, OH 45069

“Romeo and Juliet”

Sunday, July 11, 7 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“Romeo and Juliet”

Thursday, July 15, 8 p.m., Veterans Park Amphitheatre, 250 Cliff Park Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Friday, July 16, 7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 7 Cherry St, Lebanon, OH 45036

“Romeo and Juliet”

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m., Brookville Town Park, 8th Street down to river, Brookville, IN 47012

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Friday, July 23, 7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“Macbeth”

Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m., Linden Grove Cemetery, 13th and Lee Streets, Covington, KY 41011

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m., Devou Park, 1 Bandshell Blvd, Covington, KY 41011

“Macbeth”

Saturday, July 31, 7 p.m., Dorl Field, 4501 Beech Street, Cincinnati, OH 45212

“Macbeth”

The schedule: AUGUST

Sunday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“Macbeth”

Thursday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005

“Romeo and Juliet”

Saturday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., McDonald Commons Park, 7440 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243

“Macbeth”

Sunday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Peter J. Gruber Pavilion, 205 East Sharon Road, Glendale, OH 45246

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Delhi Park, 5125 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238

“Romeo and Juliet”

Thursday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Flagship Park, 4060 Deerchase Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018

“Romeo and Juliet”

Friday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Upper Millcrest Park, 1700 Mills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45212

“Romeo and Juliet”

Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Union Township Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Road, Cincinnati, OH 45245

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Sunday, Aug. 15, 1 p.m., Carnegie Center, 3738 Eastern Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226

“Macbeth”

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., Village Park, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

“Macbeth”

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Mt. Storm Park, 700 Lafayette Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Thursday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Rd., Mason, OH 45040

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Jack Elstro Plaza, 47 N. 6th St., Richmond, IN 47374

“Macbeth”

Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

“Romeo and Juliet”

Sunday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Shawnee State University Alumni Green, 940 Second St., Portsmouth, OH 45662

“Macbeth”

Monday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Civic Park, 50 Walnut Street, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Uptown Park, High and Main St., Oxford, OH 45056

“Romeo and Juliet”

Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230

“Macbeth”

The schedule: SEPTEMBER

Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., Sharon Woods Cardinal Meadow, 11450 Lebanon Rd. Sharonville, OH 45241

“Romeo and Juliet”