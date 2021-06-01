Culture FIX: June 2-8

In-between does not always mean lean. Even as we wait for summer stuff to ramp up, there is a surprising selection for the week ahead. Select soon!

June 2, Wednesday

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Wednesdays in the Woods | 7 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. 513-497-2860. The Comet Bluegrass All-Stars . cliftonculturalarts.org

| 7 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. 513-497-2860. . cliftonculturalarts.org Jazz Alive, Jazz at the Campsite | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Campsite Sculpture Park, 2866 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-280-8181. Jazz Alive Quartet. facebook.com/jazzalivecinci

Pick your al fresco poison: Bluegrass or jazz? Trees or urban sculpture? You can’t miss either way. Here’s to a summer filled with outdoor jams!

June 3, Thursday

Artwork by Sandy Garrison projected upon the Fitton Center

Fitton Center, 50th Hamilton Current | 8 p.m.-midnight. 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton, OH 45011. 513-863-8873. DEATILS: In case you missed opening weekend or were disuaded by the dreary weather, you have two more chances to experience this unique display of fine art on the walls of the Fitton. Thru Friday.

fittoncenter.org

UpSpring, Benefit Bash & Dash to the Bash | Outdoors and virtual. DETAILS: This scavenger hunt in OTR runs through Saturday, 7 p.m., capped by a silent auction, raffle and paddle raiser, all via a free live stream. Tickets: $25/person or $100/team of four.

upspring.org/benefitbash

June 4, Friday

Matinee Musicale | 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: The increasingly impressive Matinee Musicale series returns on a high note (Get it? 😉 with emerging star Pene Pati, who returns by popular demand just a little over two years following his series debut in March 2019. If you missed him then, you have two chances this week, as the spatially-distanced performance repeats Sunday at 3 p.m. in the wunderbar Anderson Theater in Memorial Hall.

matineemusicalecincinnati.org

Redwood Rehabilitation Center, Redwood Express Event: Evening of Celebration | 6-11 p.m. DCCH Festival Area, 75 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell. DETAILS: Valet parking available. Live entertainment, performance by The Sly Band, food stations, live and silent auctions, raffles and more.

redwoodnky.org/support/events

Summerfair Cincinnati

Summerfair Cincinnati, 54th year | Friday: noon to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Coney Island. DETAILS: Expansive, outdoor arts and crafts fair spans three days and draws creatives from across the country. Tickets: $10 (cash only at the gate), with children 12 and under admitted free. Advance tickets available online.

summerfair.org

June 5, Saturday

The Carnegie, “American Idiot” The Reunion | 8 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: The original cast of The Carnegie’s 2019 production of “Green Day’s American Idiot” reunites for a one-night concert to benefit The Carnegie’s Creative Disruption Committee. Happy Hour with the cast starts at 7 p.m.

thecarnegie.com

Fringe Festival | 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Lot adjecent to Know Theatre, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Following this Friday evening kick-off event featuring 60-second previews of Fringe shows, afternoon and evening performances begin Saturday with “Twitterhated” from Sand Catcher Collaborations at 2:45 p.m. This year’s festival extends through June 19 and is a hybrid three-way of video on-demand, live streaming and outdoor live performances. Having these varied platforms gives creatives even more license to surprise. Always worth the plunge. Fringe After Hours party happens every evening 9:30 p.m.-midnight. No theater on Mondays. Buy individual tickets or inclusive, all-access passes.

cincyfringe.com

Musicians for Health, 5 for 5 | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Free, live-streamed concert series featuring singer/double bassist Casey Abrams in a diverse program of blues, jazz and more. A musical gift from Musicians for Health in honor of their fifth anniversary.

facebook.com

June 7, Monday

GOLF FOR A GOOD CAUSE:

Stepping Stones, Golf Classic | 8 a.m.-6 p.m. O’Bannon Creek Golf Club, 6842 Oakland Rd., Loveland. DETAILS: Event chair Steve Mennen. Food, drinks, hole challenges, raffle prizes. Tickets: $200/single; $800/foursome steppingstonesohio.org/golf-classic

| 8 a.m.-6 p.m. O’Bannon Creek Golf Club, 6842 Oakland Rd., Loveland. DETAILS: Event chair Steve Mennen. Food, drinks, hole challenges, raffle prizes. Tickets: $200/single; $800/foursome steppingstonesohio.org/golf-classic Tender Mercies, Annual Tee Up for Tender Mercies | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wetherington Golf & Country Club, 7337 Country Club Ln., West Chester. DETAILS: Welcomes former voice of Cincinnati Reds, Marty Brennaman. Four-player scramble format. Lunch, dinner, and on-course snacks and beverages included. tendermerciesinc.org/events-1/teeup

Again, pick your cause (enabling those with disabilities or empowering the homeless), your county (Warren or Butler) or your golf course. Dueling outings, both supporting outstanding organizations doing important work in our region. Follow your heart, but do follow, if you are able and available. Enjoy a beautiful day on the links and contribute to a great cause!

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Need to recover from your Monday with a little chill time? Take your task-trodden self to Wash Park and take in some tunes from a small band with big players. Five Little Bears consists of Brent Gallaher (saxophone), Michael Mavridoglou (trumpet), Steve Schmidt (paino), Aaron Jacobs (bass) and Jim Leslie (drums).

washingtonpark.org/events

June 8, Tuesday

Cincinnati Arts Association, Candid Conversation | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: C. Brian Williams, founder and artistic director of Step Afrika! will be joined by local artists for a discussion about how their personal journeys and their work relate to the history and practice of racism in our country. The show streams online through June 18.

cincinnatiarts.org