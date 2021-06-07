CABVI’s First Anniversary Party for Braille Ale

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is partnering once again with West Side Brewing to produce a one-of-a-kind, limited edition Braille Ale Raspberry Gose, bringing back what was one of the first beer cans with authentic raised braille.

The first anniversary party will take place Thursday, July 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at West Side Brewing – 3044 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Supporters and sippers alike are invited to hang out with friends, drink beer, and play some fundraising games (split the pot, chance auction, blindfolded beer tasting contest).

“CABVI is incredibly grateful to West Side Brewing for their generous partnership that both benefits and brings awareness to CABVI’s services for people who are blind or visually impaired,” says Aaron Bley, VP of community relations/chief development officer. “This is truly a win-win event.”

Braille Ale will be available in six packs and growlers every day during taproom hours, and at select local retailers while supplies last. A portion of each purchase provides support for CABVI’s services to help people of all ages adapt to severe vision loss.

cincyblind.org