It’s all Happening at the Cincinnati Art Museum’s summer fundraiser

Cincinnati Art Museum, “A Happening”

Friday, June 18, 6-10 p.m.

Cincinnati Art Museum’s “A Happening” takes place outside the museum along the Art Climb steps, at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Eden Park Drive. The event will make use of the museum’s redesigned parking lot and arrival court to highlight views of the city and outdoor sculptures.

The Art Climb at Cincinnati Art Museum

Attendees will enjoy live music by the Young Heirlooms and DJ Mowgli, performances by Pones, with food and drink throughout the evening.

All proceeds from the event will support programming at the museum.

Young Heirlooms

Since the early 1950s, artists such as Allan Kaprow, Jim Dine, Yoko Ono, Andy Warhol and others have staged “Happenings” – live, experiential art events designed to dismantle conventions and facilitate an atmosphere of creativity, self-expression and fun. It is with this inspiration the museum’s young professional leaders, the CAM Catalysts, present this summer’s biggest event to benefit the museum.

Museum member tickets and young professional tickets are $75 each. General admission tickets are $100 per person. Both are available online and at the door and include food and drink. Guests must be 21 and older to attend. To learn about donor opportunities, please contact events@cincyart.org or call 513-639-2962.

