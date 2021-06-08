Culture FIX: June 9-15

The week ahead affords the opportunity to explore such a broad range of what the human experience has to offer, from the arts to your heart, from race relations to, well, race cars … with a little golf to top things off – all for a good cause, of course.

June 9, Wednesday

American Heart Association, Heart Ball Digital Experience | 4-5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This online version of the annual Heart Ball will celebrate the work of the American Heart Association. Hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, the event will feature a live auction, heartfelt messages and opportunities to support the AHA. Presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

event.gives/cincyheartball

Gabriel Kahane, Srinija Srinivasan and Andrew Marantz

Cincinnati Symphony, CSO PROOF | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: On the heals of the CSO’s 2021-22 season announcement, this discussion, Creative Conversation – How to Be Human in an Age of Machine, deals with art, ego and surveillance capitalism. Panelists are composer, lyricist Gabriel Kahane; tech & arts executive Srinija Srinivasan, formerly of Yahoo and now at Stanford; and writer Andrew Marantz of the New Yorker.

cincinnatisymphony.org

June 10, Thursday

John Lomax

Kathrine Nero

Crayons to Computers, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grade Teacher? | 6:30 p.m. Virtual happy hour. 7 p.m. Virtual program. DETAILS: In a new twist this year, C2C is upping the ante by having participants test their knowledge against an all-star panel of 5th-grade teachers. John Lomax of Local12 will emcee, with Kathrine Nero of the Cincinnati Enquirer moderating the game show. Auctions and raffles of unique field trip experiences, rare bourbons, and more will run throughout the week. Proceeds from this event directly support C2C’s Teacher Resource Center.

crayons2computers.provirtualevent.com

Isis Arrieta-Dennis, Ebony Pickens, Damien Thompson and Sarah Ford

Over-the-Rhine Museum, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine: Findlay Kitchen Edition” | 5:30 p.m. Elm Street Esplanade, Findlay Market. DETAILS: Marianne Hamilton, director of food innovation for the Corporation for Findlay Market, will deliver opening remarks and introduce three Findlay Kitchen members to share their entrepreneurial stories – owners of The Arepa Place, Flavors of the Isle and Honey Child Artisan Pops. Register.

otrmuseum.org

June 11, Friday

Cincinnati World Cinema, “The Columnist” | 7 p.m. Virtual or Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: First in a weekend film duo of women in peril, this Dutch film is a quirky and darkly comedic R-rated revenge thriller built around the ugly practice of harassment on the Internet. The other film, “Nina Wu,” is a Chinese psychological thriller about the compromises and subjugation women face in the film industry. Both films air Saturday (4 and 7 p.m.), with “Nina Wu” repeating on Sunday. Can’t make it in person? Streaming is also available.

cincyworldcinema.org

Court Street Plaza, Mural Unveiling | 4 p.m. Intersection of Court and Walnut streets. DETAILS: The Court Street re-development opens with a reveal of artist Gee Horton’s new mural, which will adorn the eastern end of the Plaza. The ceremony will be followed by a meet-and-greet with Horton, and a DJ-accompanied exploration of the newly completed Plaza. On Saturday, a new Court Street Market holds forth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a 3CDC-led ribbon cutting at 11), followed by live music until 8 p.m. On Sunday, visitors can explore a classic car Cruise In from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

facebook.com

June 12, Saturday

Adoria Maxberry

Annie Ruth

Brandon Hawkins

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Undermining Silence: The Language of Change” | Outdoors at 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: This show features new artworks by nine members of the artist collective Black Art Speaks, which formed from the Cincinnati Black Lives Matter! mural in front of CIty Hall. Exhibited artists: Brent Billingsley, Michael Coppage, Cedric Michael Cox, Latausha Cox, Ke’Monte’ Figgs, Brandon Hawkins, Adoria Maxberry, Annie Ruth, Asha White. View as a drive-through experience or park and explore the works on foot. Runs through through Aug. 28.

kennedyarts.org

Save Our Souls Art, “Inside Out: An Affirming Epiphany”| 2-5 p.m. Price Hill Library, 970 Purcell Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. DETAILS: Exhibit of self-portraits by transgender individuals with responsive poems by prominent Cincinnati writers. Meet the artists and hear the poets at this book launch event.

sosartcincinnati.com

June 13, Sunday

Beech Acres Parenting Center, Jim Mason Retirement Dinner | 5-7 p.m. Taft Museum of Art Garden. DETAILS: There may still be some virtual tickets remaining for this tribute to longtime executive director Jim Mason, who retires June 30. Cocktails and dinner under the tent to honor his 42 years of service and launch him into his next act. Pandemic protocols will be observed. Live stream available. Complimentary valet parking.

www.beechacres.org/attend-an-event

Photo by Gary Kessler

Concours d’Elegance, An Exhibition of Motorsports Excellence | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ault Park. DETAILS: The 43rd Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance celebrates all elements of automotive competition. A weekend full of events culminates with this curated outdoor automotive museum featuring more than 200 cars and motorcycles. Celebrations include the 100th Anniversary of Lincoln, 60 years of the Jaguar E-Type, 50 years of Nissan Z-cars, and Microcars. Remote parking for this June 13 event will be located at the Fifth-Third Bank George A. Schaefer Jr. Operations Center at Duck Creek Road and Eastwood Drive near I-71 Exit 9 with shuttle service to Ault Park. Proceeds benefit juvenile diabetes research.

ohioconcours.com

Juneteenth Celebration, “Wade on the Water” | 3 p.m. Purple People Bridge. DETAILS: Juneteenth is slowly becoming a monthlong celebration of the end of slavery. For this event, gather on the Cincinnati riverfront. Wear white with an accent color of your choice. Dance movements are being choreographed by David Choate of Revolution Dance Theatre. (Don’t worry, a practice video has been posted in advance.) Save time before you head down to the river to stop by and honor the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” on her birthday, 1-4 p.m., at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House, 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206.

juneteenthcincinnati.org

Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, “Under the Tent” | 2:30 p.m. Mayerson JCC. DETAILS: The Federation, in coordination with the Jewish Community Relations Council, has partnered with the Mayerson JCC, The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, ish, and the Greater Cincinnati Board of Rabbis to provide a space for the Jewish community to lean into its culture and traditions, and gather in solidarity with one another – and with allies who stand alongside them against all forms of hate.

Register

June 14, Monday

Munoz Foundation, Hall of Fame Golf Classic | TPC River’s Bend. DETAILS: It’s a busy week for Mr. Munoz, after his stint on Wednesday’s Heart Ball. This legendary annual outing, supporting the Anthony Munoz Foundation, features dozens of celebrity golfers paired with golf foursomes and a complimentary spectator hole for military veterans. There are also tee prize packages, hole contests and a catered awards dinner.

munozfoundation.org/hall-of-fame-golf-classic

June 15, Tuesday

Giving USA, 2021 Cincinnati Briefing | 10 a.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “A Turn of the Wheel: Reemerging from Covid-19.” Returning for her 18th year as keynote presenter is Melissa S. Brown, philanthropic research professional and former editor of Giving USA. She will report on the state, patterns and trends of philanthropic giving during this most challenging of years. At 11 a.m., a post-event Q&A period will afford the opportunity to get answers to specific questions. Registration ends this Friday, June 11.

theyunkergroup.co