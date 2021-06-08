OneSource managing “Unplug and Play” regional free toy distribution through July

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence is coordinating region-wide FREE toy distribution for children during the months of June and July – collaborating with nonprofits and corporate sponsors to spread some joy to area youth. The event titled “Unplug and Play” is nationally sponsored by Toys for Tots and Good360.

The event is open to all children. A flyer highlighting program details is available to share.

Distribution dates include June 15 (Queensgate), June 30 (Eastern Cincinnati) and July 29 (Avondale). More information on OneSource Center’s website, below.

OneSource Center, a regional redistribution partner for Good360, coordinated the shipments of 16,000 toys to regional nonprofits who will distribute them.

According to CEO Christie Brown, “The last year has been especially challenging to children nationwide. It is an honor to partner with Toys for Tots, Good360 and regional partners to get toys into the hands of kids and encourage them to step away from technology and have some good old-fashioned play time with toys. The joy on the children’s faces when they receive the toys is incredible!”

Regional nonprofit partners and sponsors: Activities Beyond the Classroom, BKD CPAs and Advisors, Brighter Days for Kids, Brighton Center, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Ethicon HOLA, FC Cincinnati Foundation, Good360, Messer, IPM Food Pantry, OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence, 2021 Avondale Community Makeover (sponsored by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, P&G, the Cincinnati Reds/Reds Community Fund and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden), Toys for Tots and the Wegman Company.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence is a resource center providing services, products and connections to strengthen the impact of nonprofits serving the Greater Cincinnati community.

onesourcecenter.org