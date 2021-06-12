Make Music Cincinnati: city-wide celebration of summer solstice

Make Music Cincinnati returns Monday, June 21, in celebration of annual Make Music Day, a global music celebration happening in over 1,000 international cities.

Scattered at more than 40 locations across the city – in coffee shops, businesses, restaurants, front porches and more – this DIY city-wide celebration is open to all lovers of music, regardless of their age, skill level or musical persuasion.

Make Music Cincinnati’s mission is “to support music education and musical activities in the Greater Cincinnati area by making music accessible to all people.”

Cincinnati first participated in the summer solstice music celebration in 2018. Last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, performances were held virtually or to small, socially distanced audiences. This year the celebration is able to return in full force.

To perform or host a performance, create a profile by June 18 to be matched up with others. Performance matches are made based on music genre, time availability, and set requirements.

The celebration is supported by ArtsWave, Buddy Roger’s Music, Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and more.

www.makemusicday.org/cincinnati/about/