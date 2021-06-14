Deaconess foundation awards $635,000 to 18 Cincinnati agencies

Deaconess Associations Foundation recently awarded $635,000 in grants to 18 organizations serving Greater Cincinnati. These grants focus on improving access to behavioral health care services for at-risk individuals.
Deaconess awarded $100,000 to The HealthCare Connection, a community health center that provides health services to underserved, underinsured and uninsured individuals.
The foundation also granted $65,000 to Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, a mental health agency serving adults with mental illness, addiction and related challenges.
In addition, Lighthouse Youth & Family Service – an organization that helps youth in crisis – was awarded $50,000 for its Care Navigator Program designed to improve youths’ and families’ health and well-being.
Other recipients:
- The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, $75,000 for COVID-related modifications for its day treatment program
- IKRON, $50,000 to expand programming for integrated behavioral health services
- St. Aloysius Orphanage, $50,000 to expand its program for children with severe emotional disorders
- Back2Back Ministries, $40,000 for training in trauma-informed care for youths and families
- Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, $25,000 for pro bono counseling for the uninsured and underinsured
- MindPeace, $25,000 for youth mental health support
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, $20,000 for mentoring at-risk youths
- Cancer Family Care, $20,000 for telehealth counseling
- Epilepsy Alliance Ohio, $20,000 for its Epilepsy Counseling Program
- First Step Home, $20,000 for its Maternal Addiction Program
- Focus on Youth, $20,000 for mental health support for youth at Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty
- Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions, $20,000 for increased telehealth access
- GLAD House, $15,000 for the enhancement of its Champs program for children of addicted parents
- Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition, $10,000 for its music program for Bhutanese refugee youth
- Tri-State Peer Support Team, $10,000 for peer support for first responder mental health needs