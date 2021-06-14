Deaconess foundation awards $635,000 to 18 Cincinnati agencies

Deaconess Associations Foundation recently awarded $635,000 in grants to 18 organizations serving Greater Cincinnati. These grants focus on improving access to behavioral health care services for at-risk individuals.

Deaconess awarded $100,000 to The HealthCare Connection, a community health center that provides health services to underserved, underinsured and uninsured individuals.

Jolene Joseph, chief executive officer of The HealthCare Connection

The foundation also granted $65,000 to Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, a mental health agency serving adults with mental illness, addiction and related challenges.

In addition, Lighthouse Youth & Family Service – an organization that helps youth in crisis – was awarded $50,000 for its Care Navigator Program designed to improve youths’ and families’ health and well-being.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visits with CHNK staff at an addiction treatment center

Other recipients:

The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky , $75,000 for COVID-related modifications for its day treatment program

, $75,000 for COVID-related modifications for its day treatment program IKRON , $50,000 to expand programming for integrated behavioral health services

, $50,000 to expand programming for integrated behavioral health services St. Aloysius Orphanage , $50,000 to expand its program for children with severe emotional disorders

Back2Back Ministries , $40,000 for training in trauma-informed care for youths and families

, $40,000 for training in trauma-informed care for youths and families Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio , $25,000 for pro bono counseling for the uninsured and underinsured

, $25,000 for pro bono counseling for the uninsured and underinsured MindPeace , $25,000 for youth mental health support

, $25,000 for youth mental health support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County , $20,000 for mentoring at-risk youths

, $20,000 for mentoring at-risk youths Cancer Family Care , $20,000 for telehealth counseling

, $20,000 for telehealth counseling Epilepsy Alliance Ohio , $20,000 for its Epilepsy Counseling Program

, $20,000 for its Epilepsy Counseling Program First Step Home , $20,000 for its Maternal Addiction Program

, $20,000 for its Maternal Addiction Program Focus on Youth, $20,000 for mental health support for youth at Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty

$20,000 for mental health support for youth at Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions , $20,000 for increased telehealth access

, $20,000 for increased telehealth access GLAD House , $15,000 for the enhancement of its Champs program for children of addicted parents

, $15,000 for the enhancement of its Champs program for children of addicted parents Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition , $10,000 for its music program for Bhutanese refugee youth

, $10,000 for its music program for Bhutanese refugee youth Tri-State Peer Support Team, $10,000 for peer support for first responder mental health needs

www.deaconness-healthcare.com/foundation