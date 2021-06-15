Carnegie announces 2021-22 theater season

In yet another sign of relative normalcy, The Carnegie has announced its 2021-22 theater season, beginning outdoors in late summer before a winter return to the Carnegie Theatre.

The season opens in August with outdoor performances of “Little Shop of Horrors.” A month later, in September, audience members will see Judy Garland as she navigates a comeback in “End of the Rainbow,” previously scheduled as the final production of The Carnegie’s 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID. And in January, families are welcome to return to a winter production of “The Sound of Music.” Closing out the season in April will be a new play by D. Lynn Meyers, in which The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s producing artistic director.

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 Theatre Season are on sale now. Full season subscriptions are $106 and $102 for Carnegie members. Pick-three subscriptions are available for $82-87, depending on selected titles. Subscriptions may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at 859-957-1940, Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 5 pm, or online at thecarnegie.com.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.

The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Aug.13-22

Covington Plaza Amphitheater, 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011

Six performances:

Friday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $32, adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students

Content Advisory: Adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

“End of the Rainbow,” Sept. 10-19

Covington Plaza Amphitheater, 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011

Six performances:

Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $32, adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students

Content advisory: Adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

“The Sound of Music,” Jan. 29-Feb. 13

Carnegie Theatre, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington KY 41011

Ten performances:

Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $32 adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students

Content advisory: Family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

The Carnegie Presents, in Collaboration with NKU School of the Arts, April 1-16

A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers

Carnegie Theatre, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington KY 41011

Eight performances:

Friday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 adults, $25 Carnegie members, $21 students.

Content advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

www.thecarnegie.com/series.php