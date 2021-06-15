Carnegie announces 2021-22 theater season

In yet another sign of relative normalcy, The Carnegie has announced its 2021-22 theater season, beginning outdoors in late summer before a winter return to the Carnegie Theatre.
The season opens in August with outdoor performances of “Little Shop of Horrors.” A month later, in September, audience members will see Judy Garland as she navigates a comeback in “End of the Rainbow,” previously scheduled as the final production of The Carnegie’s 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID. And in January, families are welcome to return to a winter production of “The Sound of Music.” Closing out the season in April will be a new play by D. Lynn Meyers, in which The Carnegie and NKU School of the Arts will work together to produce a new play by Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati’s producing artistic director.
Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 Theatre Season are on sale now. Full season subscriptions are $106 and $102 for Carnegie members. Pick-three subscriptions are available for $82-87, depending on selected titles. Subscriptions may be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at 859-957-1940, Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 5 pm, or online at thecarnegie.com.
The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation.
The Carnegie’s 2021-22 Theatre Series
“Little Shop of Horrors,” Aug.13-22
Covington Plaza Amphitheater, 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011
Six performances:
- Friday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $32, adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students
Content Advisory: Adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.
“End of the Rainbow,” Sept. 10-19
Covington Plaza Amphitheater, 144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011
Six performances:
- Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $32, adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students
Content advisory: Adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.
“The Sound of Music,” Jan. 29-Feb. 13
Carnegie Theatre, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington KY 41011
Ten performances:
- Saturday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 2 & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $32 adults, $29 Carnegie members, $25 students
Content advisory: Family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.
The Carnegie Presents, in Collaboration with NKU School of the Arts, April 1-16
A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers
Carnegie Theatre, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington KY 41011
Eight performances:
- Friday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 3, 3 p.m.
- Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 10, 3 p.m.
- Friday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $28 adults, $25 Carnegie members, $21 students.
Content advisory: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.