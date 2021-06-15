Culture FIX: June 16-22

Things to do/hear/see and ways to get involved in the week ahead

A lot of firsts and openings this week, as summer finally kicks into high gear. Get out and get ye some culture; you’ll thank me later.

June 16, Wednesday

Cincinnati Ballet, Bold Moves Plus | 7:30 p.m. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: Ballet is back, in-person, inside and unmasked … finally. This program features a wide range of new dance works, including several premieres. No tutus on this stage, but a lot of physical creativity. Read more in our monthly magazine. Performances continue through Sunday.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare in the Park | 7 p.m., McDonald Commons Park, 7440 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243. DETAILS: A full slate of al fresco Shakespeare invades Cincinnati starting this evening with The Bard’s zany, delightful “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Look for “…Dream,” “Romeo and Juliet” or “Macbeth” coming to a park near you, from now into September.

June 17, Thursday

Steve Bonafel

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Music@BCM Summer Concert Series | 7 p.m. 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: Season kick-off for this Thursday evening outdoor series that runs well into August. It only seems appropriate that bluegrass music leads things off this summer (in the Bluergrass State), c/o Steve Bonafel, Jesse Lynn & the TNT Express.

Fringe Festival, “Harambe” | Know Theatre and Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Final few days for experiencing alt-theater opportunities that are purposely “kinda weird, like you.” One example is “Harambe,” from Joshua Steele (who runs Memorial Hall and the No Promises Vocal Band), a sci-fi, time-twisting take on the tragic death of a young boy and the gorilla whose zoo space he invaded. With knowledge from the future, could this outcome have been changed? The festival runs through Saturday.

June 18, Friday

Cincinnati Art Museum, A Happening | 6-10 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr. DETAILS: Music by The Young Heirlooms and DJ Mowgli, live performances by Pones, plus food and drinks. Held entirely outdoors and food will be served in individualized picnic style baskets. Guests must be 21+. Tickets: Members & YP (under age 40): $75, General admission: $100, VIP: $200

Revolution Dance Theatre, “shOUT” | 8 p.m. The Reliquary at Urban Artifact, Northside. DETAILS: World premiere dance work by artistic director David Choate, Inspired by true stories of growing up black and queer in the church, the dangers of silence and the freedom in Pride. Repeats at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Friday art openings…

| 6-9 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Opening reception for “Summer Takes Flight.” Runs through Sunday, only. artatthebarn.org Indian Hill Gallery | 6-9 p.m. 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-984-6024 . DETAILS: Opening for “Vivid Prints,” works by Kevin Harris and Saad Ghosn. Runs through Aug. 8. indianhillgallery.com

June 19, Saturday

Hollywood Drive-In, “Hidden Figures” | 9:30 p.m. 1538 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. DETAILS: More substantial than your average drive-in fare, “Hidden Figures” is the award-winning story of the heretofore-unknown women, NASA mathematicians behind John Glenn’s successful orbiting of Earth. Tickets: $25 per car

Pyramid Hill, Fishing Derby | 9:30 a.m.-noon. Pyramid Hill. DETAILS: Kids ages 5-13 are invited to participate in a catch and release tourney. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their own gear to fish alongside their children. Prizes awarded for biggest fish caught and most fish caught. Free and open to the public.

June 20, Sunday (Happy Father’s Day!)

Cincinnati World Cinema, Father’s Day Screening | 4 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: CWC is bringing back the spectacularly produced, polarizing film “The Fall” for a special screening to celebrate Father’s Day. If your dad is a film afficionado, check it out.

Ms. Jaz

Juneteenth Cincinnati, Virtual Concert | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WXIX/Fox 19. DETAILS: This musical celebration of Juneteenth will remain virtual this year, but available to all via Fxo 19. Performers include ZAPP, Ms. Jaz, the Charles Fold Singers and more.

June 21, Monday

Boychoir Artistic Director Jason Alexander Holmes

Cincinnati Boychoir, Make Music Day | 6:15-7 p.m. Sawyer Point Amphitheater. 513-396-7664. DETAILS: Make Music Day is a celebration of Music on the longest day of the year, featuring performers of all musical genres and skill levels. Participation is the key. Among several performances on the riverfront, Cincinnati Boychoir joins with School of Rock and the Young Professionals Choral Collective to raise their voices in song.

June 22, Tuesday

Marc Dollinger

Andrew Rehfield

Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion | 1:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Marc Dollinger, Ph.D., Richard and Rhoda Goldman Chair, Social Responsibility, San Francisco State University; Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D., HUC president, moderator. Was the Jewish ethnic and religious revival of the late 1960s and 1970s inspired from the Black Power movement itself? Join this session to gain a very different understanding of a Black-Jewish alliance.

