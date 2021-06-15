Great Parks and Groundwork create “Green Team” youth employment program

Great Parks of Hamilton County and nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley have teamed up this summer to create a youth employment program. The goal of this project is to create impactful and lasting career development for youth in the region, and introduce the next generation of conservationists to potential future career opportunities.

The “Green Team”

The Great Parks “Green Team” is composed of employees ages 14-18. The program models community engagement with special attention to diversity, equity and inclusion through environmental work. The program is running for ten weeks from June 7 through Aug. 13. “Green Team” members are expected to work 20 hours each week.

“We are excited to partner with Groundwork Ohio Valley on creating such a promising youth program,” says Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter. “Great Parks offer a variety of hands-on experiences including trail maintenance, ecosystem restoration and wildlife monitoring, which will expand the knowledge of conservation and parks and connect our youth closer to nature.”

www.groundworkorv.org