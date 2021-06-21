CSO’s Langrée to end music directorship

Conductor Louis Langrée will leave as music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra after the 2023-24 season, the CSO has announced.

That season will mark Langree’s 11th in that post. Since taking the podium in 2013, Langrée has presided over innovations such as a Pelléas Trilogy, Beethoven [R]evolution, CSO Proof, CSO Look Around, LUMENOCITY, One City/One Symphony and MusicNOW.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to make because this orchestra and the Cincinnati community have such a special place in my heart,” Langrée said. “But to keep the orchestra fresh, relevant and vital, new leadership with other perspectives is necessary.”

During his tenure through the coming 2021-22 season, the CSO has commissioned or co-commissioned 36 new orchestral works, with 30 world premieres.

