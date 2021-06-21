Respite Care Transformation Awards to remain virtual

Sept. 30, 7 p.m. Virtual

The Center for Respite Care is sticking with a virtual fundraising format in September based on its 2020 success.

“We offered our event virtually in 2020, due to COVID, and learned that the experience from home offered our winners and attendees a comfortable and stellar experience,” said Laurel Nelson, the center’s CEO.

The center’s Transformation Awards will be held Sept. 30. Each year the center recognizes individuals and organizations who have contributed to the betterment and quality of life in our region. The event will last less than an hour. Liz Bonis of Local 12 WKRC-TV will host.

Honorees for 2021:

Impact 100 . This all-women giving society has awarded more than $5.12 million to local nonprofit organizations, funding 47 initiatives in culture, education, environmental preservation and recreation, family and health, and wellness.

. This all-women giving society has awarded more than $5.12 million to local nonprofit organizations, funding 47 initiatives in culture, education, environmental preservation and recreation, family and health, and wellness. Our Daily Bread . Staff and volunteers serve 300 to 400 meals daily, five days a week.

. Staff and volunteers serve 300 to 400 meals daily, five days a week. The Chertock Family. Michael Chertock is keyboardist for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and chair of the piano department of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Michael Chertock and Friends Holiday Concerts on behalf of Center for Respite Care have been held since 2014.

is keyboardist for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and chair of the piano department of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Michael Chertock and Friends Holiday Concerts on behalf of Center for Respite Care have been held since 2014. Mary Ellen Tobe-Roberts. Her involvement with the center began in 2016, introduced through her parish, St. Francis De Sales Church. Roberts’ time commitment and gifts to the center have made her a key volunteer.

Mary Ellen Tobe-Roberts

Michael and Maaike Chertock

Members of Impact 100

Our Daily Bread staff

centerforrespitecare.org