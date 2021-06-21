St. Rita’s honors Dorward family at Dream Makers dinner

St. Rita School for the Deaf hosted its 45th Annual Dream Makers Scholarship Dinner. Guests attended in person and virtually to honor the Dorward Family (Bill, Debbie and Suzy Dorward and Michelle Dorward Jones). The Dorwards have been involved with the school since the mid-1970s through employment or by volunteering. They have helped further the school’s mission and have enhanced the lives of many students.

The student choir’s performance of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “God Bless America” was pre-recorded and is available on St. Rita’s YouTube channel. Event sponsors included Joseph J. Schott Foundation, Marty and Patty Tierney Foundation, Thomas Munninghoff, Sisters of Charity Cincinnati, KMK Law and Fifth Third Bank.

Back: Laura Zazanis, Liam Dorward, Bill Dorward and Karsten Dorward.

Front: Maripat Price, Michelle Dorward Jones, Debbie Dorward, Pat Dorward and Suzy Dorward

Dan Vonderhaar and Connie Vonderhaar

Tom Finn and Angela Frith

Kevin Martin and Bill Cunningham

Sisters of Charity: Sr. Marianne Van Vurst, Cindy Felder, Lynn Frank and Sr. Lynn Heper