iSPACE and Gorman Heritage Farm partner to increase access to educational programs

Gorman Heritage Farm and iSPACE have joined forces to purchase the former UAW Local 647 building located at 10020 Reading Road in Evendale. The building will soon be converted into an educational space for both nonprofits and will also serve as iSPACE’s new headquarters. A new partnership will allow thousands of students in the area to learn more about STEM career fields and agricultural subjects.

UAW Local 647 building located at 10020 Reading Road – future headquarters of iSPACE

“We are incredibly excited about our new home and having a stellar partner like Gorman Heritage Farm makes this process even more thrilling. We can’t wait to begin inspiring future innovators with our highly acclaimed STEM programs and new facility,” said iSPACE Executive Director Sue Hare.

The building is adjacent to Gorman Heritage Farm, and the nonprofit will use this space to increase their programming.

“An educational building has long been a strategic priority for the farm,” said Gorman Heritage Farm Executive Director Tricia Watts. “We are thrilled to partner with iSPACE to make the dream a reality. This extra space will allow us to grow our programming in support of our mission to educate about agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, and the environment.”

Planning and renovations are underway. Both organizations expect to begin educational programming by the end of the year. For more information, email soilandstars@gormanfarm.org.

Gorman Heritage Farm

Gorman Heritage Farm is a working farm museum on 122 acres in Evendale. The farm consists of 30 tillable acres, a farmyard, gardens, 5 miles of hiking trails, and a wildflower preserve. The farm raises livestock, grows produce and flowers, and produces biochar. The mission of Gorman Heritage Farm is to educate visitors about agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, and the environment.

iSPACE is a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that offers STEM learning experiences via school field trips, summer camps, teacher education and special events.

https://gormanfarm.org

www.ispacestem.org