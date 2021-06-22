Jewish National Fund honors Guttmans with Tree of Life award

Two esteemed community members, Cynthia and Harold Guttman, received the Tree of Life Award from the Jewish National Fund USA. This award is presented in appreciation of outstanding community involvement and dedication to American-Israeli friendship.

Harold and Cynthia Guttman

Nina Paul and Barbara Gould co-chaired this dinner event. The evening’s presentation began with a panel discussion moderated by Cincinnatian Brittney Ruby Miller. The panel included Nathan Hoffman, director of the Galilee Culinary Institute and Lior Sercarz, culinary director of GCI, as well as Grace Yek from Cincinnati State’s Midwest Culinary Institute.

The Guttman family’s strong and consistent support of JNF is playing a significant role in the realization of the dream of this Culinary Institute. To honor that support, the kitchen of the new culinary restaurant at GCI will be dedicated to the blessed memory of Murray and Florence Guttman.

The evening continued with tributes to their parents by the six Guttman children and their spouses: Seth and Lauren Guttman, Ariella and Andy Cohen, Jonah and Ariel Guttman, Hershel Guttman, Jeremy Guttman and Aaron Barslow, and Sadie and Josh Gelb. The virtual dinner attendees then joined with five other communities hosting Tree of Life events to enjoy a congenial presentation by award-winning actors/producers and devout Zionists, Marlee Matlin and Henry Winkler.

The Jewish National Fund exists to ensure a strong, secure and prosperous future for the land and the people of Israel.

www.jnf.org