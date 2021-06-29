43rd annual Concours d’Elegance celebrates motorsports history

The 43rd annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance took place recently at historic Ault Park. This year’s theme was “An Exhibition of Motorsports Excellence,” and the show also featured special displays: the 100th anniversary of Lincoln; the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type; the 50th anniversary of The Z, original and modified; and Microcars.
The show featured 13 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.
Before the Ault Park show, at a Hangar Party hosted by Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport and sponsored by Porsche of the Village, more than 600 guests enjoyed a display of jets, collector and exotic automobiles.
A catered “dinner by the bite” was accompanied by a silent wine auction, with proceeds benefiting Juvenile Arthritis/Arthritis Foundation.
At the Concours d’Elegance in Ault Park, sponsored by ExAir, more than 200 collector vehicles, including two race cars from Andretti Autosport, were on display. The event also featured the Will Sherman Automotive Art Show at Ault Park Pavilion and Brunch at the Pavilion.