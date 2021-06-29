43rd annual Concours d’Elegance celebrates motorsports history

The 43rd annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance took place recently at historic Ault Park. This year’s theme was “An Exhibition of Motorsports Excellence,” and the show also featured special displays: the 100th anniversary of Lincoln; the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type; the 50th anniversary of The Z, original and modified; and Microcars.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance as seen from Ault Park Pavilion (Marc Figgins Photography)

The show featured 13 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

Before the Ault Park show, at a Hangar Party hosted by Executive Jet Management at Lunken Airport and sponsored by Porsche of the Village, more than 600 guests enjoyed a display of jets, collector and exotic automobiles.

A catered “dinner by the bite” was accompanied by a silent wine auction, with proceeds benefiting Juvenile Arthritis/Arthritis Foundation.

Rob Faingold, Concours executive director, with an executive of Andretti Autosport and Dave Sheehy, chairman of the Cincinnati Concours Foundation (Gary Kessler Photography)



Marissa Andretti and Mike Valentine (Gary Kessler Photography)

Ben Wells, Judy Wells, Ben Wells Jr., Carley Wells and Ed Hermes (Gary Kessler Photography)

At the Concours d’Elegance in Ault Park, sponsored by ExAir, more than 200 collector vehicles, including two race cars from Andretti Autosport, were on display. The event also featured the Will Sherman Automotive Art Show at Ault Park Pavilion and Brunch at the Pavilion.

Joe Minchelli and Karen Minchelli in their 1920 Ford Model T Speedster race car (Mark Figgins Photography)

William K. Victor, Best of Show Concours d’Elegance, 1929 Duesenberg J-188 Bohman & Schwartz Sedan, owner Greg Ornazian; Roy O. Sweeney, Best of Show Esprit de Sport; 1961 Chaparral 1, owner Jose Fernandez, restorer Bruce Amster pictured (Gary Kessler Photography)