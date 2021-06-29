Culture FIX: June 30-July 6

Things to do/hear/see, and ways to get involved in the week ahead

Everything points to a red, white and blue weekend ahead. So don’t be blue; choose what you’d most like to do. Our Independence Day gift to you…

June 30, Wednesday

The Amador Sisters

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Wednesdays in the Woods | 7-9 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. DETAILS: Latin based duo The Amador Sisters will be performing. Pack a picnic or purchase from local food and drink vendors Empanadas Aqui, the Cheesecakery, and High Grain Brewing Co. While adults enjoy the show, kids can create their own craft at the Kids Art Corner making for a night the whole family will enjoy.

Jazz Alive, Jazz at the Campsite: We Create Jazz Ensemble | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Campsite Sculpture Park, Camp Washington. DETAILS: Break out the lawn chairs and BYOB to enjoy an evening of art and jazz. The all-woman We Create Jazz Ensemble is set to dazzle you, while showcasing their mission of supporting and promoting women jazzers of all ages.

July 1, Thursday

Cincinnati Museum Center, Children’s Museum reopening | DETAILS: Beginning today, the Children’s Museum returns with eight theme areas designed for kids to learn through play, plus a few changes. The hours of operation are altered: The CMC will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday thru Monday. Facemasks will be required for people 2 and older. The delightful chaos will remain similar to what you’ve experienced previously, however.

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Movie in the Park | 5-9 p.m. Glenwood Gardens Great Lawn. DETAILS: “Dolittle” starting promptly at 7 p.m. This comedy adventure film depicts the story of Dr. Dolittle, whose only friends are animals, which he speaks to every day. He travels across the world in search of a cure for young, sick Queen Victoria. Arrive at 5 p.m. to sample local vendor pop-up shops. This event is free and will follow social distancing protocols.

Works by John Metz

StudioKroner | 5-9 p.m. DETAILS: Explore the work of local artist John Metz, whose work “incorporates timelessness, beauty, energy and spirituality,” and the mystery of nature. Drinks and light appetizers will be served. The show continues through July 31.

July 2, Friday

Christina Sodano: “Growing Wild”

Art Design Consultants East | 4-6 p.m. 2124 Madison Road, O’Bryonville. DETAILS: This opening features works by Melanie Brannan (a new Christian Louboutin series) and Christina Sodano (acrylic landscape paintings). Admission is free. Exhibit runs through July 23.

Michael Chertock

Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, Patriotic Concert | 7:30 p.m. Montgomery Park. DETAILS: Wear your best red, white and blue to join Michael Chertock and his BAMSO in celebrating America moving forward. The orchestra’s first post-pandemic concert will include classic American pieces including “God Bless America,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “America the Beautiful” and more.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “We Are the Story: A Visual Response to Racism” | DETAILS: The quilts in this exhibition were created in response to the death of George Floyd, and focus on the history of civil rights, police brutality and racism in America. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and free for Freedom Center members. Runs hrough Sept. 24

July 3, Saturday

Taft Museum of Art, “In a New Light” | DETAILS: This exhibit highlights major works in the museum’s collection displayed differently to make the viewer see them “in a new light.” Celebrating 200 years of the Taft, the exhibit will be available to museum members on July 2 and the general public starting July 3. Much of the building is closed for an extensive renovation. The museum is open Fridays thru Sundays. Timed tickets are required. Admission is free for members, and $10 is suggested as general admission.

Kim Anno: “H/our Breath,” video installation, 2021

Wave Pool Gallery, “Breathe! Artists Respond to the Crises of Our Age” | 6-9 p.m. DETAILS: Participating artists Erika Nj Allen, Kim Anno, Sharareh Khosravani and Stephen Slaughter respond to the question: How can we breathe freely? in the midst of our current circumstances. They explore the physical, emotional, and political approaches to finding resilience in painting, installation and video. The exhibition kicks off with a community conversation featuring guest speakers Flavia Bastos, James P. Buchanan and Renee Mahaffey Harris. Admission is free. Runs through Aug. 7.

July 4, Sunday

John Morris Russell

Cincinnati POPS, “Red, White & BOOM!” | 8 p.m. Riverbend Music Center. DETAILS: Celebrate America’s birthday with John Morris Russell as he leads the POPS through a series of pieces inspired by the beauty of the land and its people. Stick around after the music to enjoy a post-concert fireworks spectacular. Lawn tickets are free for kids 17 and under, $5 for active Military and Veterans, and start at $15 for all other adults.

July 5, Monday

Nora Germain

Musicians for Health, 5 for 5: Live Streamed Concert Series | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Singer and jazz violinist Nora Germain will host this livestream concert event in support of our health heroes. Enjoy the show from the comfort of your home and celebrate the work of all those working in health care during these difficult times. Free.

July 6, Tuesday

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, author David Bell | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Author David Bell will join Hank Phillipi Ryan on Zoom to discuss his newest, unreleased crime thriller, “Kill All Your Darlings,” named a Most Anticipated 2021 Summer Thriller by SheReads. RSVP in advance to receive the link.

