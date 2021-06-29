Names in the News

An occasional update about people on the move within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit ecosystem

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals

Shannan Boyer, president and founder of Scooter Media in Covington, has been named the 2021 Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) Legend Award recipient. Boyer will be recognized at a Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) celebration. The NKYP Legend Award is presented to an individual who excelled as a young professional leader in Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati.

Boyer is being recognized for her 20-plus years working in communications on a local, regional, and national level. She is best-known for founding Scooter Media in 2012.

The NGLAs will be presented 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 27 at Hotel Covington, hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber to salute and applaud young professionals under the age of 40.

Shannan Boyer

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Alex Stautberg of Pleasant Ridge and Amanda Toms of Silverton have been named the winners of this year’s Man & Woman of the Year of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Cincinnati Market.

Man & Woman of the Year is a 10-week philanthropic competition among dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. The goal is to fight blood cancer, which claims a life in the United States every nine minutes.

Stautberg raised $77,145 and Toms raised $186,378 to help LLS find cures for blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to lifesaving treatments. Janel Carroll of Kenwood was a runner-up, raising more than $170,000.

Amanda Toms, Alex Stautberg

Rotary Club of Cincinnati

Melinda Kelly, co-owner of Right Path Enterprises strategic planning and leadership development firm consultants, has become president of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. Kelly plans to expand Rotary service projects and deepen community relationships in a post-COVID environment. She has taught at three universities and has been an assistant dean of instruction and manager of testing and assessment at the Great Oaks institute for technology and career development.

Melinda Kelly speaks to the Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

Taft Museum of Art

The Taft Museum of Art has promoted two curatorial staffers. Tamera Lenz Muente, who has a focus in paintings and works on paper, has been promoted from associate curator to curator. Ann Glasscock, who has a focus in decorative arts and furniture, has been promoted from assistant curator to associate curator.

Both promotions coincide with the opening of In a New Light, which showcases more than 80 works of art from the Taft’s permanent collection. Muente and Glasscock curated this exhibition, and contributed research and writing to the recent publication “Taft Museum of Art: Highlights from the Collection.”

Muente has been part of the Taft curatorial team since 2006, and Glasscock joined the Taft in 2018.

Tamara Lenz Muente, Ann Glasscock

Impact 100

Impact 100, a women-led philanthropic group that awards grants to area nonprofit organizations, has announced its six finalists for 2021. Four nonprofits will receive grants of $103,750 each at the group’s annual Awards Celebration Sept. 8.

The finalists:

– Kennedy Heights Arts Center Youth Jazz Cincinnati project – offering students the opportunity to study and experience jazz music with daily, after-school intensive music education.

– RefugeeConnect Community Navigator program – helping refugees overcome barriers and connecting them to community resources – academic, social, economic and health-related.

– Green Umbrella Common Orchard project — turning vacant, unused urban lots into sources of fresh food, community connection and pockets of green space for a more resilient, sustainable community.

– Breakthrough Cincinnati Access for All program – advancing equity in education by closing the academic gap with summer enrichment courses and continuing support.

– The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Foundation My Mobile Library project – bridging the digital divide by providing a Mobile Library vehicle outfitted with technology as well as dedicated assistance to teach residents in the “Library Desert” areas.

– Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses Trauma Recovery Center project – providing crisis intervention to trauma victims, seeking funds for a new, dedicated building to provide a more private, safe and family-like environment.

Wendy Steele, Impact 100 founder

Founded in Cincinnati in 2001 by Wendy Steele, Impact 100 aims to make a greater philanthropic impact by pooling the funds of area women to create significant $100,000-plus grants. The Cincinnati chapter alone has awarded more than $5.5 million in grant money. In all, the organization has awarded more than $55 million in grants.

