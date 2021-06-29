Outdoor show boosts art program for Bayley residents

Bayley, a non-profit retirement and wellness community, recently held an outdoor art show and auction of work created in conjunction with Opening Minds through Art (OMA) by more than 70 residents during COVID closure.

This event, open to families of residents, raised nearly $6,000 to continue the OMA program at Bayley.

Resident Dee Koch, right, with her niece Jenny Koth and sister Barb Koth

Local artist Maureen Born assisted Bayley residents in creating the art. Work for sale also included one-of-a-kind, tie dyed silk scarves, as well as art donated by members of the community.

OMA is an award-winning intergenerational art-making program for people with dementia. Based at Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University, it also provides volunteers with opportunities to improve their attitudes toward aging through interaction with program participants.

Jeff Tout with his mother, Gert Tout

People with dementia (artists) are paired with volunteers who are trained to rely on imagination instead of memory and focus on remaining strengths instead of lost skills. Its program provides opportunities for creative self-expression and social engagement for people with dementia. Bayley was founded by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati in 1990.

www.bayleylife.org

Bayley President/CEO Adrienne Walsh, Millie Fluegemann and her son, Andy Fluegemann

Karen Hines Zimmer, Bayley activity assistant and Seton High School graduate, with Evelyn Busam, the oldest living Seton grad