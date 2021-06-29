Warhol Foundation boosts emerging artists through Wave Pool grant

Wave Pool: A Contemporary Art Fulfillment Center announced it has received major organizational funding from both the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and from VIA | Wagner Incubator Grant Fund.

The Warhol Foundation announced its Spring 2021 grants, including support of $100,000 over two years for Wave Pool to strengthen its programs that support emerging artists and provide expanded opportunities through their residencies, exhibitions and community-centered programming.

The Via Art Fund and Wagner Foundation also announced their 2021 Incubator Grant Recipients, including $40,000 in general operating support over two years for Wave Pool.

wavepoolgallery.org