DeWine appoints Holocaust & Humanity Center CEO to Ohio commission

Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Sarah L. Weiss, CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, to the Holocaust Genocide Memorial and Education Commission. Weiss will serve on the commission until June 29, 2024, educating Ohioans on one of the darkest chapters of human history.

With the addition of Weiss, the state commission will be comprised of two appointed members from the majority and minority parties from both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives, eight appointed members by the governor, the superintendent of public instruction, the chancellor of higher education and the director of veterans services.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center reaches more than 200,000 individuals every year through museum visits, hundreds of digital programs, educational trainings, virtual tours, and student activities.