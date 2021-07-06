Jewish Federation names new president and interim CEO

Debbie Brant, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, announced that Danielle V. Minson has been promoted to president and interim CEO. In this role, Minson is charged with facilitating greater collaboration, creativity and agility within the organization and the community.

Danielle V. Minson

Prior to this opportunity, Minson served as chief development officer and managing director, having been with the Cincinnati federation for 19 years. Over her time at the federation, Minson has helped grow the Federation’s budget from $10 million to $20 million.

With her signature emphasis on strategy and vision, Minson’s new role will help the federation thrive at this crucial post-COVID juncture, and into the future with three priorities: stronger collaboration, philanthropic growth and deepened engagement.