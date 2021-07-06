Month-long Ales for Trails to benefit CROWN urban loop

During July, trail and beer enthusiasts can drink for a cause in Cincinnati. Ales for Trails is a new month-long event featuring a brewery Hop Card experience which will benefit CROWN, the planned 34-mile urban trail loop around Cincinnati.

To participate, stop by a participating brewery to grab a Trail Hop Card or download one online. Throughout the month of July, participants will collect stamps at seven participating breweries in exchange for the purchase of a beer. Those that submit a completed Trail Hop Card by July 31 will receive a free Ales for Trails t-shirt and be entered into a raffle to win a grand prize.

Wade Johnston

“We’re so excited to partner with breweries along the existing and planned trail route to build support for completing the CROWN 34-mile urban trail loop,” said Wade Johnston, director of Tri-State Trails at Green Umbrella. “Just like our neighborhood breweries, the CROWN is a welcoming public space that connects people in our community.”

Seven breweries are participating in the first annual Ales for Trails program: MadTree Brewing Company, Fifty West Brewing Company, Streetside Brewery, Listermann Brewing Company, Big Ash Brewing, Dead Low Brewing and North High Brewing Company. All of the breweries are in close proximity to the CROWN trail loop.

The CROWN is led by Tri-State Trails, an initiative of Green Umbrella, Wasson Way and Ohio River Way, and is supported by a public-private partnership. The project will leverage $42 million in federal funding in addition to $8 million in private donations to bring the vision for Cincinnati’s first-ever urban trail loop to fruition. When complete, it will connect several key regional trails: Wasson Way, Ohio River Trail, Little Miami Scenic Trail and Mill Creek Greenway.

crowncincinnati.org