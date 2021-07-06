United Way grants $9 million to help agencies cope with COVID deficits

United Way of Greater Cincinnati has granted a total of more than $9 million to approximately 135 partner agencies to help them serve local families despite the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The money will be available in January, but United Way is announcing the grants now to help the nonprofits budget for 2022.

The grants continue United Way’s efforts to help nonprofits deal with effects of COVID-19. The agency advanced funds to organizations last year to help with the immediate COVID response, and they also were among the groups that received $7.2 million in relief through the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.

“While the health effects of the pandemic seem to be subsiding, the economic effects are still raging and we know rebuilding is a long-term effort for many Greater Cincinnati families,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of United Way.

Moira Weir

“Our local nonprofits are a crucial component to supporting families on their road to economic well-being. We are grateful for their work and proud to be part of the support system helping our community recover and revitalize.”

All grant recipients are partner agencies in United Way’s 10-county service area in southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana. They serve tens of thousands of Greater Cincinnati residents, helping families meet basic needs, reach financial stability, improve health and wellness and obtain quality education, among other things.

Nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other community groups served as boots on the ground during the COVID response. United Way initially advanced one month’s funding to all of its partner agencies when the pandemic began to take hold. United Way offered other support, such as distributing 1.6 million masks donated by Procter & Gamble.

Weir said that work continues and United Way is committed to showing up and being relevant in all communities. “We exist at the intersection of donor interest and community need,” she said.

