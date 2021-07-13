Culture FIX: July 14-20

Neither rain nor heat nor soggy ground can keep us from our weekly task of showing you the way to your cultural future … at least for the next few days. Maybe we’ll see you at the Opera?

The US Third Army discovers Édouard Manet’s “The Winter Garden” in the salt mines at Merkers, April 25, 1945.

Image courtesy of National Archives at College Park, MD.

Cincinnati Art Museum | DETAILS: The CAM recently opened its “Paintings, Politics, and the Monuments Men” exhibition. This fascinating exhibition explores why and how some of the most iconic European paintings left Germany and toured the United States shortly after World War II. The exhibit runs until Oct. 3 and is a do-not-miss experience.

July 14, Wednesday

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Jess Lamb & The Factory | 7-9 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. DETAILS: Cincinnati-based band brings its dreamy synth pop to Burnett Woods. Jess Lamb received worldwide recognition on the 14th season of American Idol and has brought her sound back to Cincinnati. Kids can head over to the craft station to create Found Object Art. And make sure to try this week’s food vendors: Chill Out Truck and Streetpops.

Washington Park, “Love & Basketball” | 9 p.m. DETAILS: Pull out your lawn chairs and picnic blankets for this weekly summer cinema screening. Fun activities before the movie begins. This film is about Monica and Quincy in 1981 L.A., when Monica moves next door to Quincy. They’re 11, and both want to play in the NBA, just like Quincy’s dad. As they grow up, their relationships and careers develop and complicate.

July 15, Thursday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Music@BCM | 7-9 p.m. Behringer-Crawford Museum. DETAILS: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers promise to get you out of your seat dancing. As Bam’s first name suggests, this band’s focus is on drums and rhythm, so you can groove all night long.

Italian Festival | 5-11 p.m. Newport’s Riverboat Row. DETAILS: The 29th Italianfest celebrates Italian food and heritage with authentic food, cooking contests, live music and rides for smaller children. Admission is free. Continues Friday evening and throughout the weekend.

Lloyd Library & Museum, “Friend or Foe: Bugs in Your Sustainable Garden” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Insects can be a plant’s best friend or worst enemy. Are you interested in learning about protecting your garden? Domonique Peebles of Brick Gardens; Cedric Rose, gardener, writer, and librarian at the Mercantile Library; and Scott Beuerlein, manager of Botanical Garden Outreach at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden sit down for an hour to discuss their strategies for attracting pollinators and protecting plants in their sustainable gardens. Registration is required for this webinar.

July 16, Friday

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, “Big Fish” | July 16 – 18, 2400 Memorial Pkwy., Fort Thomas, KY 41075. DETAILS: Join CAST, Cincinnati’s all-star high school theater program, in the first week of this production with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by John August. This musical tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

Kara Willis presents haiku workshops as part of the Poetry Slam.

Findlay Market, Art and Poetry | July 16, 11a.m.-8 p.m. DETAILS: If you love poetry and the arts, you will want to join the community at Findlay Market for a slam poetry competition. This event is sponsored by ArtsWave, Cincinnati Young Black Professionals, and Women Writing for (a) Change. Some of the city’s most talented spoken word poets will be featured. A full schedule is listed on the website. First prize is $250, second is $125, and third is $100.

The members of Swan

Luv the Cov Concert Series, Swan | 6 p.m. Covington Plaza. DETAILS: Rock out on the riverfront with this Kentucky-based rock band performing original hits and classic covers. Once jamming to the music has worked up your appetite or thirst, grab a bite from an assortment of local food and beverage vendors.

July 17, Saturday

Cincinnati Food Tours | 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. | 3 p.m. DETAILS: Savor your way around Findlay Market and learn the history of Ohio’s oldest public market. Throughout the tour, stops will be made at The OTR Bagel Bar, Taste of Belgium, Maverick Chocolate, and more. This is a walking tour and lasts around 90 minutes.

JJ’Nai Bridges is ‘Carmen.’ (Photo by Todd Rosenberg Photography)

Cincinnati Opera, “Carmen” | 8:30 p.m. Summit Park, Blue Ash. DETAILS: It has been a long two years since the company presented anything resembling grand opera, but the wait is finally over. The most popular opera of them all opens this one-of-a-kind outdoor season on a massive stage, with a cast of masterful, world-class singers and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. “Carmen” continues July 22, 26 and 30, with performances of two more favorites: Puccini’s “Tosca” and Rossini’s “Barber of Seville.” Learn more about how Cincinnati Opera came to Blue Ash in our July magazine.

FC Cincinnati Foundation, FCC3 Walk/Run | TBA. DETAILS: The FCC3 will start with a 3-mile walk/run with the finish line at TQL Stadium. A big screen watch party follows the race as FC Cincinnati takes on CF Montreal that night on the road. Benefits the FCC Foundation. Learn more about the foundation in our July magazine.

TUSK: the World’s #1 Tribute To Fleetwood Mac | 8 p.m. Memorial Hall. DETAILS: Live music is slowly returning to Memorial Hall. For more than 25 years, Tusk has been renowned by many as the best Fleetwood Mac cover band around. With authentic vocals, instruments, and outfits (of course!), you’re sure to feel the groovy energy. Tickets start at $25.

July 18, Sunday

Hyde Park Farmers’ Market |2700 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. | 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. DETAILS: Start your Sunday by visiting Hyde Park Square – check the webite to see what fresh produce is being offered this week. Bring your own shopping bag and choose from a variety of local items ranging from fruits and vegetables to freshly cut flowers to artisan prepared foods. Every Sunday through October.

July 19, Monday

Spherical Agenda

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This jazz-rock fusion band explores the intersection of these two genres and beyond, offering music by Tony Williams’ Lifetime, Mahavishnu Orchestra and Return to Forever, among others. An evening of slightly farther-out jazz to cap your Monday.

