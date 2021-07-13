Manifest introduces 10th Artist Residency Award winners

Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center celebrated a decade of its artist residency program by introducing recipients of its 10th Manifest Artist Residency Awards, Ed Erdmann and Shelby Shadwell, plus the appointment of Hanna Sosin to the Manifest Scholar in Residence program.

Manifest received applications this year from Wyoming, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Colorado. Several of these states were represented by multiple applications. A multi-person panel reviewed each application through several rounds, including interviews of semi-finalists by staff and Manifest’s board of directors.

Ed Erdmann (Winona, Minnesota)

Manifest Artist in Residence 2021/22

Erdmann was a Manifest 2020/2021 Scholar in Residence. He applied and was accepted for the MAR in order to continue on into a second full year of residency, albeit in a different studio on Woodburn.

www.manifestgallery.org/mar/mar10/erdmann

Shelby Shadwell (Laramie, Wyoming)

Manifest Artist in Residence 2021/22

Shadwell is currently an associate professor in the department of art and art History at the University of Wyoming.

www.manifestgallery.org/mar/mar10/shadwell

Hanna Sosin (Franklin, Michigan)

Manifest Scholar in Residence 2021/22

Hanna Sosin is an artist and art instructor based in Southeastern Michigan. In 2015, she received her BA in biochemistry from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.

www.manifestgallery.org/mar/mar10/sosin

ABOUT THE MANIFEST ARTIST IN RESIDENCE PROGRAM (MAR)

Each year the program awards one or two artists free 24/7 use of a 500 sq. ft. north-lit studio adjacent to Manifest Gallery in the Victoria Building on Woodburn Avenue in East Walnut Hills for the period of one year at no cost. Each artist also receives free access to Manifest’s Drawing Center life drawing sessions and darkroom, and the opportunity to create and teach courses at the center. During every exhibition preview reception and public opening held at Manifest Gallery the residency space is open for visits as an invitation for the public to meet the resident artists and see their work as it progresses over the course of the year.

ABOUT THE SCHOLAR IN RESIDENCE PROGRAM (SIR)

The SIR shares most of the same purposes and benefits of the MAR, with an exception being that it focuses primarily on scholarship and research aspects of the artist’s development and less on working towards an exhibition and body of work. While the MAR’s homebase is adjacent to Manifest’s galleries, the SIR’s homebase is at the Manifest Drawing Center in Madisonville.

manifestgallery.org