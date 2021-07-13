Wellness Experience by Kroger and co-founder Jewel returns in August

Aug. 20-21, The Banks, Downtown

Inclusion Companies LLC, in partnership with The Kroger Co., announced today plans to host The Wellness Experience by Kroger and co-founder and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. The third annual wellness festival will take place Aug. 20-21 at The Banks, Downtown.

The Wellness Experience by Kroger is one of the largest wellness and entertainment events in the Midwest region. The two-day festival, presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company, will return with live music, celebrity-led workouts and cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo and family-friendly activities.

“The events of the last year have put a significant spotlight on the importance of overall health,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “It is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around our well-being, including physical, mental and emotional health. The Wellness Experience inspires and uplifts our full selves in an energetic, educational and fun way.“

It means a lot to work with a company like Kroger that believes in ‘feeding the human spirit.’ We need uplifting music, positive messages and wellness now more than ever, and I’m very grateful for their partnership. For me, it’s been a dream to offer wellness to everyone for free,” said Jewel.

On Friday night, The Wellness Experience will host a free community concert for the whole family, presented by Simple Truth®, featuring Quinn XCII with hometown favorites Blessid Union of Souls.

Other event highlights include:

Festival attendees are invited to explore Kroger Health's Food As Medicine strategy through product sampling, cooking demonstrations and expert insights curated to empower better decision-making in the kitchen and disease prevention. Opening Act Competition (Friday) Presented by Keen On, this year's annual music competition invites undiscovered artists to perform live for a panel of experts led by event co-founder Jewel; the winner will open the free community concert on Aug. 21.

Freestore Foodbank Donation Drive (Friday-Saturday) Attendees are encouraged to bring Kroger brand canned food items to donate to the Freestore Foodbank and help combat food insecurity across the Cincinnati region.

Admission

Entry to The Wellness Experience festival grounds and all festival events, including the Aug. 21 concert, is free. To sample products at the Food As Medicine Expo attendees can donate one Kroger®, Private Selection® or Simple Truth non-perishable item for a sampling wristband. Without a canned food donation, sampling wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at the entrance. Register.

Jewel

Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation is the festival’s official charity and is working with nonprofits to make free tickets available to nonprofit organizations. Become a nonprofit partner.

Volunteer Opportunities

The Wellness Experience has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati as the official Festival Volunteer Partner. All volunteers will receive a one-month guest pass to the YMCA and free festival sampling passes for the weekend. Volunteer opportunities.

https://thewellness-experience.com