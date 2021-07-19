Museum Centers celebrates Youth Program graduates

Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated 18 graduating seniors from its Youth Programs. As the program cheered on its seniors, it welcomed 30 incoming youth volunteers that will continue to support the museum through program development, content delivery, collections support and more, while engaging in college readiness and career development coaching.

CMC Youth Program graduates

“This last year has been challenging but we are proud of our youth for continuing to overcome adversity and challenging themselves and each other to stay engaged,” said Calvin Harper, director of Youth Programs. “Their resiliency has been an inspiration to all of us.”

CMC’s Youth Programs was started in 1989 with two student volunteers in the Museum of Natural History & Science. In the 32 years since, it has blossomed into a premier youth development initiative that regularly serves over 100 participants each year. The program is designed to prepare youth for success in high school, college and beyond. Since the inception of the program, more than 2,000 participants have contributed more than 260,000 hours to CMC. The 2021-2022 Youth Programs group totals 65 volunteers.

The CMC’s youth development program boasts 100% high school graduation rate among participants. Of those, 99% enroll in a four-year college, with 80% receiving scholarships or financial aid, which CMC helps support through financial aid workshops and scholarship fairs.

The graduates:

Victoria (Vicky) Almeida , Turpin High School, planning to attend Georgetown University to study international political economy

, Turpin High School, planning to attend Georgetown University to study international political economy Evan Burke, home school, planning to attend Miami University to study anthropology

home school, planning to attend Miami University to study anthropology Nicholas (Nic) Gilg, McNicholas High School, planning to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study homeland security and cybersecurity

McNicholas High School, planning to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study homeland security and cybersecurity Lucious Greer-Sturgeon, home school, planning to attend Gateway Community & Technical College to study healthcare and engineering

home school, planning to attend Gateway Community & Technical College to study healthcare and engineering Audrey Hatcher, Wyoming High School, planning to attend Virginia Tech to study hospitality and tourism management

Wyoming High School, planning to attend Virginia Tech to study hospitality and tourism management Emily Horn, Mercy McAuley High School, planning to attend Kent State University to study fashion design

Mercy McAuley High School, planning to attend Kent State University to study fashion design Isabella Lasneski, Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Ohio University

Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Ohio University Harper Lawson, Bishop Fenwick High School, planning to attend the University of Kentucky to study political science

Bishop Fenwick High School, planning to attend the University of Kentucky to study political science Mawuli Nevis, Colerain High School, planning to study biology following graduation

Colerain High School, planning to study biology following graduation Alexandra Nelson, Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Spelman College to study biology

Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Spelman College to study biology Gabriel Powell, Oak Hills High School, planning to attend college to study psychology

Oak Hills High School, planning to attend college to study psychology Kayla Reidy, Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Indiana University to study statistics and political science

Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Indiana University to study statistics and political science Evelyn Reverman, Walnut Hills High School, planning to take a gap year before attending college

Walnut Hills High School, planning to take a gap year before attending college Trinity Shearer, Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Kentucky State University to study nursing, American Sign Language and Spanish

Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Kentucky State University to study nursing, American Sign Language and Spanish Taylor Wiley, Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Alabama A&M University to study business marketing and communications

Walnut Hills High School, planning to attend Alabama A&M University to study business marketing and communications Joshua Williams, Lakota West High School, planning to attend Tennessee State University to study clinical psychology and music performance

Lakota West High School, planning to attend Tennessee State University to study clinical psychology and music performance Aaron Ziegler, The Seven Hills School, planning to attend Johns Hopkins University

The Seven Hills School, planning to attend Johns Hopkins University Munir Zuberi, Leaves of Learning Home School, planning to attend college to pursue a Ph.D. in clinical psychology

CMC Youth Programs are designed to prepare young people for success in high school, college and beyond by enhancing the creativity, confidence and success of its members. Academic success is a cornerstone of the program, with 100% of participants graduating from high school. CMC staff empowers participants through workshops, college visits, volunteer opportunities and skill development to pursue higher education.

“We are endlessly grateful for the talent and contributions of our Youth Programs students and look forward to celebrating all that our graduating seniors will accomplish next,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.

CMC’s Youth Programs is financially supported by the Stillson Foudation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; the GM Foundation; and the Best Buy Foundation.

cincymuseum.org