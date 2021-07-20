Culture FIX: July 21-27

Through the ides of summer we glide, and into the great sun-filled in-between. Hold on to this magic time as best you can. Reality is sneaking a peek over the horizon. (Don’t look!) Grab some memorable experiences in the week ahead.

July 21, Wednesday

Myles Ellington Twitty

Crown of Jewels Jazz Series | 5:30 p.m. St. Aloysius. DETAILS: The Myles Twitty Quartet, Trilogy (vocalists Nancy James, Dixie Karas and Mandy Gaines) and Soul Pocket fill up the St. Al’s lawn with jazz, R&B and funk. In addition to the live music, a vaccine clinic distributing the Pfizer vaccine is being made available. Please take advantage if you have not already.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Ann Hagedorn book discussion | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Hop on Zoom for a virtual book discussion of “Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy Who Got Away.” This book tells the dramatic story of George Koval, an American-born Soviet spy in the atom bomb project in World War II. Ann Hagedorn has been a staff writer for The Wall Street Journal and has taught at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Her previous books are “Wild Ride,” “Ransom,” “Beyond the River,” and “Savage Peace.” RSVP online to receive the virtual event link.

July 22, Thursday

The Arts Alliance, Brother Smith | 7 p.m. Cottell Park, Mason. DETAILS: Brother Smith brings their signature mix of rock, gospel, country. Also on-site, 16 Lots Brewing will be serving locally crafted beer. Take advantage of great weather and get out and boogie.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Covedale Theater. DETAILS: Cincinnati Young People’s Theatre returns with its 40th anniversary summer musical. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andew Lloyd Webber, follows the story of Joseph as told by the Book of Genesis. Runs through Aug. 8.

July 23, Friday



Works by painter Mike Elsass and glass artist Doug Frates at ADC

Art Design Consultants, ADC West | 4-6 p.m. 1013 York St., Ste. 200, Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: Springfield, Ohio-based glass artist Doug Frates heads south along with Dayton-based, weathered-steel painter Mike Elsass to showcase their work at the main ADC facility in the West End. The exhibit runs until Aug. 13.

ArtsConnect, Doc Galahan’s Holographic Music Experience | 7 p.m. Springfield Township Community Arts Center, 9158 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. DETAILS: Experience the debut of The Hiders’ eighth album, “Forever at the End,” along with a miniature world of wonder. As the band plays, guests may explore the work of Doc Galahan, a Cincinnati-based pseudonymous artist, printmaker and writer who reimagines 19th-century engravings into a menagerie of steampunk creatures, autonomous beings and experimental curiosities. This interactive art show will feature holographics, light arrays, statues and more.

Jordon Trovillion is Private Eye Johnson

Know Theatre, “All’s Faire” | 7:30 p.m. The Carnegie, Covington. DETAILS: The Know’s 24th season opener and the company’s return to live in-person performance opens outdoors, across the Ohio, in The Carnegie parking lot. This musical features Private Eye Johnson and her assistant, Josh, as they investigate the wave of petty theft that hit the local Renaissance Faire. Repeats at the Carnegie on Saturday evening, with a Sunday matinee at the Wyoming Fine Arts Center. Runs at various outdoor locales through Aug. 8.

July 23 & 24, Friday & Saturday

Ana María Martínez as Floria Tosca

Russell Thomas as Caravadossi

Quinn Kelsey as Baron Scarpia

Chris Kenney as Figaro, the “Barber”

Rihab Chaieb as Rosina

Aaron Blake as Count Almaviva

Cincinnati Opera, “Tosca” | 8:30 p.m. Summit Park, Blue Ash. DETAILS: Experience this most grand of Puccini’s masterpieces as the sun sets and stars emerge. Floria Tosca is a famous opera diva, who has devoted her love to a painter named Mario. When her lover becomes prisoner to Baron Scarpia, it appears only Tosca herself can save him. And, by the way, these singers are worth the ticket all by themselves. Repeats July 27 and 31.

Cincinnati Opera, “The Barber of Seville” | 8:30 p.m. Summit Park, Blue Ash. DETAILS: The third and final opera of this truncated season is a prequel to Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” at least story-wise. Rossini’s wit and melodic gifts are on full display here in this tale of ruse and trickery in the name of true love. Repeats July 29.

July 24, Saturday

The Banks Public Partnership, Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame | 2 p.m. Icon Music Center, The Banks. DETAILS: Unveiling of permanent tribute honoring the four founding inductees: Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers, Otis Williams and the late Dr. Charles Fold. Doors open at 1 p.m. Founding sponsor is P&G.

Krohn Conservatory, “Butterflies of Bali” | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. DETAILS: In case you haven’t seen it, the 25th anniversary butterfly show, “Butterflies of Bali,” runs through Sept. 6 with timed ticketing. Surround yourself with thousands of butterflies of at least 85 species from the Indonesian Island of Bali. Purchase tickets online.

July 25, Sunday

Baritone Ben Flanders and pianist Elena Kholodova

Christ Church Cathedral, Slavic Voices in Concert | 3 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral. DETAILS: Artistic director/baritone Ben Flanders, and pianist Elena Kholodova share the grand sounds of Russian composers in this rare summer vocal recital. With poignant themes of homesickness, travelling afar, and a sense of universal alienation, this concert strikes a chord given the events of this past year.

Grand Carnivale | 5-10 p.m. Kings Island. DETAILS: Experience varied cultures from around the world through interactive crafts, live entertainment, delicious food and more. Continues nightly through Aug. 1.

Ken Anderson Alliance, Annual Ride for Autism | 1-4 p.m. Queen City Harley-Davidson, 5960 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. DETAILS: Steve Miller, Fairfield mayor, will give the official call to start. Music by Sweet Sister Mercy. $20/single riders; $25/double rider.

