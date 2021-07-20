New Cincinnati Classical Academy names headmaster

Cincinnati Classical Academy has selected Michael Rose to serve as its founding headmaster. The new tuition-free public school will open in fall 2022 with grades K-6, and will offer a classical, liberal arts education with instruction in moral character and civic virtue. The school plans to add a grade each year until it serves grades K-12.

Michael Rose

Rose holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from University of Cincinnati’s DAAP and a master’s in English literary arts from Brown University. After working as a journalist, he embarked on a career in education in 2007, teaching at St. Edmund Campion Academy, Moeller High School, and then The Summit Country Day School. He went on to earn a Masters of Education at Xavier University and a Certificate in School Management and Leadership at Harvard Business School. He completed his principal internship at Moeller.

Rose was endorsed unanimously by the school’s board of directors and also recommended by the Barney Charter School Initiative of Hillsdale College. Cincinnati Classical Academy intends to be a licensed user of Hillsdale’s K-12 curriculum and has been receiving startup assistance from Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative.

“Agreement on the school leader is a critical step toward becoming a member of Hillsdale’s K-12 initiatives, which has always been our goal,” said Board President Dr. Jed Hartings. “Hillsdale’s process is highly selective, and it takes a unique candidate to earn their endorsement. The headmaster search has been difficult, but there is no question our patience has paid off.”

Rose has been interested in the classical liberal arts ever since studying at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Greece. He uses the classical Socratic method in his own classroom teaching British and American literature, rhetoric and logic, and has studied the whole classical tradition in preparation for a school leadership role.

“I have followed Hillsdale’s efforts in K-12 classical education for many years. I was intrigued when I heard that a Hillsdale-affiliated school was going to open in Cincinnati,” he said. “It’s long overdue. I’ve been pushing for this direction in education, and I know there is high demand for it among Cincinnati families. I can’t wait to begin sharing what the classical perspective has to offer.”

Rose will begin in September to prepare for next year’s opening and will be scheduling informational meetings for interested families. The board aims to locate the school along the I-71 or I-75 corridor in Hamilton County, but the specific site has not been announced. Enrollment will open in late 2021.

cincyclassical.org